The Bachelorette: Ali Oetjen reveals the hidden meaning behind her new underboob tattoo

Ali Oetjen has revealed the meaning behind her new underboob tattoo.

The former Bachelorette star, 36, had a snake with large wings inked across the center of her chest and says it symbolizes “transformation.”

She said Yahoo: ‘It shows the serpent, a master of transformation, shedding her skin through many lifetimes, given her wings to aid her in her ascension, shape-shifting dimensions and moving through timelines to reach her highest potential.’

Ali explained that it was located near her heart and solar plexus, which was a reminder of power, self-esteem and love.

The nature-loving influencer went on to say that the human body is “connected and committed” to the Earth and its frequencies.

Ali’s collection of tattoos includes a colorful crystal on the underside of her right arm and a series of ceremonial tattoos on her hand.

Ali debuted the tattoo last month and posed in a revealing maroon top on Instagram.

“So much depth and meaning in every mark on this tattoo,” she said in a video, showing the new ink up close.

Ali explained that the ceremonial tattoo was an intuitive piece that reflected a recent journey she had taken.

It comes after Ali sensationally claimed to have supernatural powers.

She shared her bizarre revelation that she somehow “transported her cells 40 kilometers away” without actually moving her body.

“This drove me crazy!” she wrote next to a close-up photo of a sports watch on her wrist.

It comes after Ali sensationally claimed to have supernatural powers, saying she somehow “transported her cells 40 kilometers away” without actually moving her body.

“When I drove the car from the gym to the beach, I imagined I had to transport my cells and heart from the gym to the beach instead of driving,” she continued.

The fitness influencer insisted that despite how strange it may sound, her watch is proof that the mind has untapped abilities.

“I know it sounds weird, but I believe we are so powerful!” she wrote.