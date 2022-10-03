The Bachelor: Thomas Malucelli is rushed to hospital after motorcycle accident

<!–

The bachelor’s newest protagonist, Thomas Malucelli, was rushed to hospital on Sunday after a motorcycle accident in Sydney.

The Bondi-based transformation coach, 35, revealed on Instagram that he was “grateful to be alive” after his bike collided with a car.

Malucelli suffered a fractured collarbone and a torn ligament on his thumb.

Bachelor’s latest protagonist Thomas Malucelli (pictured) was rushed to hospital on Sunday after a motorcycle accident in Sydney.

“Fall hard to the ground, but I’m so thankful my body is a miracle!” he wrote next to a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a neck brace.

“The second motorcycle accident I’ve been involved in, it’s not my fault… I really need to have eyes everywhere,” he continued.

Malucelli concluded the message with the words: “I feel so grateful to be alive now.”

He told fans about his condition on Tuesday morning, writing on Instagram: “A few scrapes and bruises, but I’m fine. Being looked after so well.’

Malucelli is one of three suitors to appear in the tenth season of The Bachelor, along with co-leaders Felix Von Hofe and Jed McIntosh.

He is a former Sydney restaurant manager who has worked as a fitness and life coach for the past five years.

He spent seven years at Michael Moore’s O Bar and Dining, before leaving the hospitality industry in 2017.

Malucelli (right) is one of three suitors featured in the tenth season of The Bachelor, along with fellow leaders Felix Von Hofe (left) and Jed McIntosh (center)

Malucelli went on to launch his own health company, calling himself a transformation specialist and lifestyle coach.

Despite having 11,500 followers on Instagram, Malucelli’s social media accounts have switched to private, which is a requirement for all cast members.

All three singles and their female contestants recently gained access to their accounts after the season’s airing was delayed until next year.