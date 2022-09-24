The Bachelor stars Clayton Echard and Susie Evans announce break up

Singles Clayton Echard and Susie Evans announced on Friday that they were splitting.

Echard, 29, and Evans, 29, got together over the course of the 26th season of The Bachelor, but the pair released a joint statement announcing that their relationship was coming to an end.

“It is with unbelievably heavy hearts that we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple wrote. “Anyone who has ever loved knows that this was a painful decision to make and not taken lightly.”

Echard and Evans then said they knew there would be some questions about the breakup and hinted at outside factors that would disrupt their romance.

“But we will share this – although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so much laughter, there has also been a significant amount of pain,” they wrote. “We know that there is no healthy relationship without the struggle, but we have realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered us from healing not only as individuals but also as a couple. We are both focused on continuing to work on ourselves so that we can be the best version of ourselves.”

They continued: “This is not an easy time for both of us, but we support each other and hope that the other will find happiness and healing. Although Claysie is gone, we hope our communities can support us individually as we move forward with love and respect for each other.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our relationship. It means so much more than you’ll ever know. ️’

The news came about a month after the two announced they would be moving to separate states. Echard moved to Arizona while Evans moved to Los Angeles.

The couple had a tumultuous relationship before the show ended. Echard sent Evans home after saying she didn’t want him to have sex with any of the other contestants during the fantasy suite week.

Echard then revealed that he had already been intimate with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

“You just dropped a bomb on me, and I totally disagree with how you handled it,” he told her at the time, according to People. “I think it’s BS… I’m sorry I even raised my voice. It’s because I cared about you so much, I really loved you. … Anything you say to me right now I don’t care anymore, so I’m going to send you away.’

Susie came back during part two of the finale after Echard broke up with both Gabby and Rachel.

But in the end, she didn’t accept the last rose from him and chose to leave the show solo.

The couple revealed in March that they got together after the show ended.

Season 27 of The Bachelor is currently in the works and will star Zach Shallcross as the titular man looking for love.