The Bachelor stars Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne go makeup free and rock casual look at Airport

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bachelor stars turned podcasters Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne rocked the casual look as they strolled through Sydney Airport on Thursday.

The pair exuded casual elegance as they strolled through the arrivals hall with their Life Uncut producer Keeshia Pettit on the lookout.

The trio went makeup-free and wore stylish loose-fitting clothes as they strolled through the terminal after a trip to Cairns.

Singles Brittany Hockley (left) and Laura Byrne (right) rocked the casual look as they walked through Sydney Airport on Thursday. Also pictured is their podcast producer Keeshia Pettit (center)

Brittany, 35, wore a striking blue puffer jacket, navy blue leggings and white sneakers. Her raven hair was tied back in a ponytail.

Laura, 38, matched the look of her best friend perfectly in a striking blue tie-dyed shirt, jeans and stylish flat sandals.

Her dark brown hair fell loosely behind her and she had an ear to ear grin.

Brittany, 35, wore a striking blue puffer jacket, navy blue leggings and white sneakers. Her raven hair was tied up in a ponytail

The ladies, who co-host Australia’s largest female podcast, Life Uncut, have both appeared on different seasons of dating show The Bachelor.

Brittney starred in the 2018 season of Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins, while Laura won the 2017 season starring Matty ‘J’ Johnson, with whom she now shares two daughters.

In addition to being two of Australia’s biggest podcasters, a top radio executive recently suggested the pair will have “great careers in radio.”

Laura looked stylish in a striking blue tie-dyed shirt, jeans and stylish flat sandals

It comes after the former reality stars took their podcast to the next level by signing a deal with the KIIS Network to bring Life Uncut to commercial radio.

ARN Chief Content Officer Duncan Campbell told Radio Today about the signing of Brittany and Laura last year.

“The Life Uncut girls are certainly well-suited to radio and are likely to have bigger radio careers in the near future,” he said.