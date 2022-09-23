The Bachelor star Matty ‘J’ Johnson says he would be ‘absolutely gutted’ if the show is cancelled

Matty ‘J’ Johnson says he will be disappointed if The Bachelor, which has hit rock bottom in recent years, is cancelled.

The former bachelor, who found love with Laura Byrne in season five of the show in 2017, shared: Pedestrian he is still a big fan of the series.

“I’m sad they’re off The Bachelorette, I still think there’s a lot of enthusiasm for that show and I think there was also enthusiasm for Bachelor In Paradise,” said the 35-year-old.

“I will always have such a soft spot for Bach and I will be absolutely gutted if it doesn’t come back,” he added.

“When the ratings dropped a little, [I was bummed because] I feel such a connection to the show and I will always advocate for it, so I hope it does well.”

It comes after the news that the upcoming season of The Bachelor with three leads will not be broadcast until 2023.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Channel 10 has made the difficult decision to postpone the highly anticipated season 10 until next year.

Ten have called for the show to be postponed to early 2023 so they can focus on promoting The Real Love Boat, a well-placed source revealed.

“I don’t see them running reality dating shows in a row and there are only 10 viewing weeks left… they’d rather hold onto it and give it the publicity it needs.”

Both suitors and contestants can now access their social media accounts after being removed by the network before the show airs.

Leads Thomas Malucelli, Jed McIntosh and Felix Von Hofe have also been cleared to return to social media posts with new guidelines.

The source told Daily Mail Australia that several contestants competing for Felix, Thomas and Jed’s hearts are not happy that the show is being postponed until the new year.