The Bachelor star Alex Nation reveals her birth control horror story after having a Mirena inserted

A former bachelor has revealed how her contraceptive IUD led to a health emergency after she began experiencing excruciating pain.

Alex Nation, 30, revealed on Tuesday that she had her Mirena device fitted last October, six weeks after she welcomed her second child.

But she “immediately felt like something was wrong” and later found that it had pressed against her gut.

‘I had a lot of blood loss. I bled pretty much every day for seven months, so every day I noticed my period – which I shouldn’t – and my periods were very heavy,” Ms. Nation explained.

She also had severe bloating and pain during sex, so she went back to her doctor for a checkup.

“I had to get an X-ray and it showed that my Mirena had perforated my uterus, migrated to my abdomen and pressed against my gut,” she said.

What is a Mirena (IUD)? A Mirena, or hormonal IUD, is a contraceptive device that is inserted into a woman’s uterus

It thickens the mucus in the cervix to prevent sperm from reaching or fertilizing an egg, and thins the lining of the uterus and partially suppresses ovulation, according to the Mayo Clinic

When inserted correctly, it can help stop severe menstrual pain and is effective for up to five years

She also shared a confrontational photo of her X-ray showing the T-shaped device stuck sideways in her abdomen.

Ms. Nation revealed last month that she had had two abortions — the first at age 16 and a second when she was 25 — when she criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The decision to overturn Roe v Wade ends the constitutional right to abortion in the United States, meaning individual states can decide whether abortion can be made illegal.

She posted a photo of herself on Instagram when she was 16 and said she couldn’t imagine where she would be if that fundamental right was taken away from her.

The mother of two wrote: ‘I am devastated for the people in America who have lost the right to make safe and informed decisions about their own bodies.

‘I’m afraid. I am terrified of the people who will now feel like they have to take matters into their own hands. The consequences will be heartbreaking.

“I’m angry, I’m sad and right now I don’t believe at all that they will still be deprived of women’s rights in 2022.”