The Bachelor: Snezana Wood carries her newborn daughter Harper in Melbourne

Snezana Wood looked effortlessly glamorous as she took a walk with her newborn daughter Harper in Melbourne on Friday.

The former Bachelor star, 41, opted for a casual-cool look, packing warm against the winter chill in a brown jacket and black leggings.

The mother of four completed her outfit with a white sweater and box-fresh sneakers when she went shopping on Chapel Street with a friend.

The former Bachelor star, 41, was joined by a friend (right), who was pushing her own child in a pram for a shopping trip down Chapel Street

She drew attention to her timeless beauty by opting for minimal makeup

Snezana added a touch of bling with a pair of earrings and straightened her shoulder-length dark brown hair

The sighting comes after Snezana shared a candid Instagram post about motherhood following the arrival of her daughter Harper, whose birth was plagued with complications.

Snezana carried her child close to her chest as she strolled through Melbourne with her boyfriend

Snezana and husband Sam Wood welcomed Harper in May

She shared a photo of herself dressed and ready for the day cradling her baby girl on her lap.

“It only took me five hours to shower, get dressed, and do my hair and makeup. Thank you, Harper!’ she captioned the photo.

She continued: ‘Every 10 minutes stop to entertain, feed, change, put Harper to sleep, then after 20 minutes she wakes up and we do it all over again.

The Woods faced heartbreak when their newborn was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and Snezana was also hospitalized with sepsis shortly after giving birth.

Sam and Snezana met on season three of The Bachelor in 2015 and got engaged later that year. They got married at the end of 2018

They are parents to daughters Willow, Charlie and Harper. Snezana also has a teenage daughter named Eve from her first marriage

The mum looked relaxed as she enjoyed a day out along Melbourne’s famous backstreets

“I’m amazed that kids always know when you’re wearing something and need them to sleep…

“They just don’t want to sleep.”

Snezana and her husband Sam Wood welcomed Harper in May.

Little Harper seemed happy to be out of the pram when she saw the streets of Melbourne

Snezana combined white Nike sneakers with cozy jeans and a long brown jacket

The new mom looked animated talking to her boyfriend in the city center

Snezana grabbed a spot for lunch and explored some shops before heading back to her car

“Of course her only thoughts were in true Snez fashion for her little baby and it broke her heart that she couldn’t hold her,” Sam said on Instagram at the time.

“Snezana Wood, you really are the strongest and most beautiful person I know and like you, thank goodness the strength is strong in little Harper.”

Snezana is pictured with her newborn daughter in hospital in May

After 24 days in the hospital, Harper was able to go home.

Snezana recently shared a photo of herself looking glamorous for date night