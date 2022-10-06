The Bachelor: Sam Wood reveals his most important fitness rule

<!–

Fitness guru Sam Wood shared his advice for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The Bachelor star and founder of training program 28 By Sam Wood said it’s okay to exercise at your own pace, but it’s important to be consistent.

The 42-year-old father of four also advised that the results won’t be immediate, but that doesn’t mean you should give up.

‘It’s about being patient and starting with small steps. Don’t try to undo 10 years of bad health habits in two weeks,” he told the Today show on Thursday.

Wood also said that there is an ideal time of day to exercise so that you are not distracted: early in the morning.

“I’m a big fan of working out in the morning because life is crazy. Book your training as a calendar appointment,” he explained.

Wood concludes by saying it’s important to eat “real foods” — by which he presumably means avoiding processed foods — but that doesn’t mean you should deprive yourself of a treat every now and then.

‘Fill yourself full of whole foods’ [but] don’t try to be perfect. If you want to eat fish and chips on a Friday night, fine,’ he said.

Earlier this year, the entrepreneur sold his fitness program 28 from Sam Wood for $71 million to myDNA, a company that provides customers with personalized fitness and health plans based on an analysis of their DNA results.

The deal has made Wood an investor in myDNA, holding a five percent stake.

Since its launch in 2016, 28 by Sam Wood has attracted more than 400,000 individual users and has collaborated with the likes of Woolworths and Blackmores vitamins.

Sam and his wife Snezana Markoski share daughters Willow, five, Charlie, three, and five-month-old Harper. He is also stepfather to 17-year-old Eve.

The couple have been together since they met on The Bachelor Australia in 2015. They tied the knot in 2018 in Byron Bay, NSW.