The Bachelor: Laura Byrne has a 'freak-out meltdown' ahead of her wedding

The Bachelor’s most successful couple Laura Byrne and Matty Johnson are getting married soon, but the podcaster is feeling more than a little stressed.

Talking to Yahoo lifestyle on Saturday, Laura, 38, and her best friend and fellow podcaster Brittany Hockley shared the bride-to-be’s latest ‘meltdown’.

The author ‘had a few problems’ in the run up to the wedding when she realized there are things – such as flowers, chairs and transport – that have yet to be ordered.

‘The wedding is like, very soon, like very soon. Some of the things we thought were booked in have not been booked in so we have spent the last few weeks organizing things like the flowers which are critically important and chairs to sit on and buses to transport guests to the location ,’ Laura said.

She went on to say that she’s not sure if the wedding will be called off, but it doesn’t matter as long as she’s ‘with the people we love’ and Matty ‘doesn’t leave me at the altar’.

Brittany, 35, stepped in to reveal: ‘Laura had a bit of a freak-out meltdown in my bedroom about it being very soon and nothing happening.

“We’re like, ‘We’re going to do this, don’t have a breakdown, you’re going to get married! We’ll sit down at some point.”‘

It comes as Laura enjoys her ‘hen weekend’ with manicures, drinks and karaoke.

The Bachelor star started her day on Friday by getting a relaxing manicure with her girlfriends, sitting next to her dear friend and radio co-star Brittany.

Pictured here with her friends at her bachelorette party

Events unfolded from there with photos and videos shared across multiple Instagram accounts.

When the bride-to-be returned home, she was surprised to find all her closest friends waiting in her decorated kitchen, wearing carved faces of her beloved Matty.

Balloons hung above the seating area and read ‘Team Bride’ as the women joined forces and poured themselves some alcoholic drinks to kick start the night.

Laura donned a huge white ‘bridal hat’ which she kept on most of the night.

The group of girlfriends rounded off their night with lots of dancing as they put love songs on the karaoke machine and serenaded each other.

At one point, one of Laura’s friends put on the Matty mask as they jokingly kissed each other.