The Bachelor: Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston spotted in Sydney after engagement

Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston were spotted in Sydney for the first time since announcing their engagement on Friday.

The lovebirds, who met during the 2021 season of The Bachelor, seemed content and happy as they prepared to leave the house they were parked in.

Holly, 28, went casual chic in a black one-shoulder jumpsuit and a baggy, blue and white striped shirt with a button placket over the top.

She was carrying a black shoulder bag and tortoiseshell glasses while carrying a reusable shopping bag.

The blonde bombshell tucked her locks back into a low messy bun and applied a lick of lip gloss to complete the look.

Meanwhile, Jimmy, 32, looked cool and casual in a black sweater and gray sweatpants.

He completed the look with a pair of trendy brown boots and black socks as he leaned back against his truck, waiting for his fiancé to join him.

The couple broke the news to Stellar Magazine last weekend, revealing that Jimmy asked the question during their recent romantic Italian vacation.

He got down on one knee on the balcony of the Hotel Lorelei Londres in Sorrento, Italy, after guiding his love to the location through a series of clues.

Holly is said to have cried with joy when she accepted the proposal, which happened with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Jimmy had planned the proposal for several months, buying a diamond ring from Cerrone jewelers in Sydney and asking Holly’s parents for permission.

“It was important to ask both her mother and father for permission,” he told Stellar.

The couple plans to walk down the aisle together in a year, if everything goes according to plan — and hope to start a family soon after.

“In an ideal scenario, we would get married in the first week of August next year and honeymoon for three weeks,” said Jimmy.

The pair moved into an apartment in North Bondi together last September, shortly after the final of The Bachelor aired on TV.

Reality TV’s lovebirds celebrated a year of dating in March, and Jimmy posted racy photos with his girlfriend to celebrate the occasion.