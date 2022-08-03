The Bachelor: Jimmy and Holly break their silence on death of kitten Gus

Bachelorette couple Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston have broken their silence after having to put their new kitten Gus to sleep last week.

The couple welcomed Gus into their Bondi home just two months ago, but the cat soon developed health problems and they had to put him out of his misery.

Jimmy, 32, and Holly, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank their followers for their support.

“We just wanted to jump on this and say a huge thank you to everyone for all your support this past week,” Holly began.

“Of course we took a break after the loss of our little Gussy. It’s been a pretty busy week, but the past few days we’ve only been lifting each other up.’

Gus was euthanized a week ago after a series of “tragic medical complications.”

“We realize that a lot of people have been going through similar things lately and that’s very sad,” Jimmy said, adding that they were in a “much better place” now.

He concluded: ‘We are back, ready to move on with our lives and we will always miss our little Gussy.’

Last week, the couple released a joint statement confirming Gus had been killed, adding: “[He] was our ray of sunshine and filled our house with so much love.’

The pair said they would be taking a break from social media for a while because “we’d like to continue grieving together and come back when the time is right.”

The reality TV lovebirds had welcomed Gus into their family in June and shared regular updates about the kitten on Instagram for several weeks.

Around this time, Jimmy and Holly sent their Border Collie Billie to his parents, who have a larger home nearby.

“It wouldn’t be fair to keep Billie in our little apartment. She now gets a walk every morning and has plenty of space,” he said at the time.