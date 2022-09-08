The Bachelor AU: Felix Von Hofe and Jed McIntosh board a flight in Sydney

<!–

Singles Felix Van Hofe and Jed McIntosh were spotted laughing on Thursday as they took a flight from Sydney Airport.

The reality stars couldn’t contain their excitement of going on a trip with both sporting ear-to-ear grins as they waited excitedly in the departure lounge.

The pair dressed for comfort, with Felix, 27, wearing a stylish fleece denim jacket, with the American flag on the sleeve, and jeans.

Jed was initially seen walking alone with a focused look on his face, but it turned into a huge grin the moment he saw his buddy Felix waiting for him.

The 25-year-old exuded style in an all-black step-up consisting of a leather jacket, top and jeans, and he completed his look with eye-catching gold jewellery.

At one point, Jed saw the peace sign giving the peace sign to people walking past him, while Felix pointed excitedly at something that piqued his interest.

The pair will appear as suitors on the upcoming season of The Bachelors, with the new name a nod to the show featuring three eligible suitors.

The dating show stars basketball player Felix Von Hofe, drummer Jed McIntosh and restaurant manager Thomas Malucelli, 35, all looking for love.

Felix and Jed’s journey comes after a twist about Jed was revealed by a well-placed source.

He will surprise the finalists by announcing that he is bisexual before handing out his last rose, they told Daily Mail Australia.

Jed, who is open about his sexuality, wanted to “come out” earlier in the process, but the producers insisted he keep it a secret until the end of the season.

‘He was approached shortly afterwards’ [producers] put out a casting call looking for guys who weren’t 100 percent straight, and he was perfect for it,” the source said.