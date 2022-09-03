The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton marries Michael Fogel in intimate and ‘timeless’ ceremony

Amanda Stanton’s single days are over.

The reality star, who competed for the heart of Ben Higgins on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016, married fiancé Michael Fogel in an intimate ceremony at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California, in Santa Barbara County, about 120 miles north of Los Angeles .

Bachelor Nation alums Lauren Bushnell Lane, Andi Dorfman, Emily Ferguson and Raven and Adam Gottschalk were all there for their special day, according to People.

Stanton, 32, walked down the aisle to Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams in a long-sleeved Monique Lhuillier dress.

“It is so special to make this commitment. I am so excited and happy,” she told the publication.

Fogel, 32, waited patiently for her dressed in a matching white tuxedo with black pants and shoes.

“I wanted everything to be very timeless,” said Stanton, adding, “It’s a lofty modern garden wedding, very simple.”

Classic: The reality star confessed to ‘panicing’ as she made her way ‘to my wedding’ in an Instagram post showing she was decked out in her Monique Lhuillier dress

Stanton’s two young daughters, Kinsley, 10, and Charlie, eight, whom she co-parents with ex-husband ick Buonfiglio, both played special roles at the ceremony.

Kinsley noted that her eldest likes to “help me with everything” and had the honor of being her mother’s bridesmaid, while Charlie was the flower girl.

“They’re both very happy with their positions,” Stanton noted before her wedding day.

Guests dined on lobster rolls, followed by a steak and fish dinner, as well as a dessert crepe station and late-night snacks of pizza and grilled cheese.

The couple, who had been friends for two years before dating, greeted many of their guests at a welcome dinner the night before their wedding.

‘Look at my HUSBAND! No wonder there’s a heat wave,” she gushed into the caption of a photo of Fogel decked out in his wedding ensemble.

The reality star, who also joined the cast of Bachelor In Paradise the year after her stint on The Bachelor, actually had a two-year friendship with Fogel before they started dating.

“Everything was always so easy with him,” Lani The Label founder recalls of their time together. “It was so nice that we already knew each other. Now my girls are really excited to officially call him their stepdad.”

Ultimately, the real estate entrepreneur fell to one knee and asked the BIG question last December.

The Mission Viejo, California native shared a photo of the couple cuddling in front of their Christmas tree and captioned an Instagram photo: “YES!!! .’

“Ahhh I’m still shocked and shaking lol can’t wait to tell you everything!” she continued on her Instagram Stories after the big announcement.

“When you know you know,” she added, realizing that Fogel was the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

Reality World: Stanton competed for the heart of Ben Higgins in season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016, and appeared in Bachelor In Paradise the following year