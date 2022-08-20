The Bachelor: Abbie Chatfield risks a Basic Instinct moment as she crosses legs in revealing dress

<!–

Abbie Chatfield raised eyebrows on Saturday as she came dangerously close to her own Basic Instinct moment.

The 27-year-old radio host posted a carousel of sizzling photos on Instagram of her relaxing at a party with her legs crossed in a very revealing fashion.

The stunner showed off her very roomy assets in a skimpy leopard print dress that left little to the imagination.

Her pose was reminiscent of the pose made famous by Sharon Stone in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct.

In the film, Stone’s character is interrogated by the police while wearing a dangerously short dress and little else.

While Abbie’s bold pose didn’t reveal as much as Stone’s, many of her 415,000 followers went wild about the photos.

One fan commented enthusiastically, “Dammmmmmm sis, looking fire!”, while another called Abbie “a bloody queen.”

Abbie is one of Australia’s most in-demand influencers and media personalities and regularly posts snappy photos on social media.

She hosts a popular radio show and podcast, has endless lucrative sponsorship deals, and recently made her debut as a judge on The Masked Singer.

Her recent campaign with sex toy brand Vush was so profitable that last year she used her earnings to buy a $1.45 million house in Byron Bay.

This comes after the newly minted TV judge revealed the surprising truth about how much influencers really earn.

She revealed last month that influencers with a large following are not necessarily making the big bucks.

‘Influencer prices usually change’ [depending] by impressions or profile, not just by followers,” she explained during an Instagram Q&A.