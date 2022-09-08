The Bachelor 2022’s Thomas Malucelli ‘spoils’ the show’s ending with awkward social media fail

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Thomas Malucelli has made a nasty blunder that may have ruined the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

The former Sydney restaurant manager, 35, is one of three singles who will be handing out roses in the Channel 10 series.

But it seems his time on the show is unsuccessful after he was caught looking for a potential partner on dating app Hinge after filming.

Thomas Malucelli (right) has made a nasty blunder that may have ruined the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Pictured here with Bachelors Felix Von Hofe (left) and Jed McIntosh (center)

His profile shows Thomas in one of Thomas’ photos wearing a loose gray shirt and shorts as he kneels on the beach.

In his ‘dating me will look like’ panel, the ‘transformation coach’ shared a selfie of him on a paddleboard, while a woman on another paddleboard looks nervous behind him.

This isn’t the first time one of The Bachelor stars has “ruined” the show.

Last month, Jed McIntosh made a shocking mistake when he enjoyed a night out in Sydney and talked to people about the upcoming season.

The show ended filming on the Gold Coast in July, and a source told Yahoo lifestyle “he seemed very single,” as was “girls approaching” in Sussudio in Potts Point.

It seems Thomas’ time on the show is unsuccessful after he was caught looking for a potential partner on the dating app Hinge after filming wrapped up

In his ‘dating me will look like’ panel, the ‘transformation coach’ shared a selfie of him on a paddle board while spending time with a woman

“It was really weird that he was there alone, he told us he was waiting for his friends but no one came,” a woman told the Daily Mail Australia.

“We left around 3 AM and he was still there alone. It’s like he just went out to meet people.’

They went on to say that he admitted he had “a good experience” with The Bachelor but “couldn’t confirm” whether he was single or not.

The scoop came weeks after a well-placed source revealed a twist about Jed on the show.

Last month, Jed McIntosh made a shocking mistake when he enjoyed a night out in Sydney and talked to people about the upcoming season

The drummer is one of three singles to appear on the show later this year

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle “he seemed very single” and “approached girls” at Sussudio in Potts Point. In the photo: participants of The Bachelors

It has been said that the bachelor will surprise his finalists by announcing that he is bisexual before handing out his latest rose, they told Daily Mail Australia.

Jed, who is open about his sexuality, wanted to “come out” earlier in the process, but the producers insisted he keep it a secret until the end of the season.

‘Jed was approached shortly after [producers] put out a casting call looking for guys who weren’t 100 percent straight, and he was perfect for it,” the source said.

‘They hope for’ [his bisexuality] to be one of the big turns of the season, so contestants have been warned to keep quiet about it.”

“It was really weird that he was there alone, he told us he was waiting for his friends but no one came,” a source told the Daily Mail Australia. “We left around 3 AM and he was still there alone. It’s like he just went out to meet people.’ Pictured: all three bachelors

Jed is the drummer for the Melbourne alt-pop band Mood Monroe. He started playing drums when he was only four years old and became a professional musician at the age of 13.

He has worked with a range of famous artists including Kylie Minogue, Pharrell Williams, T-Pain and Sean Paul.

Australia made history last year when Brooke Blurton was cast as the first openly bisexual protagonist. She chose from a pool of male and female suitors.

Jed will appear later this year alongside singles Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli.