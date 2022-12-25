The Avatar sequel crosses the $700 million mark over the Christmas weekend…despite a massive winter storm

Avatar’s sequel, The Way of Water took the top spot for the second straight week grossing $19.5 million over the holiday weekend.

Despite a frigid winter storm in the United States that knocked out power in some theaters and shut down highways, the long-awaited sci-fi epic managed to cross the $700 million mark worldwide, according to The cover.

The outlet reported that industry experts had predicted a higher total for the film over the past four days, after it took in $434.5 million at the box office during its worldwide debut.

Going strong: Avatar’s sequel, The Way of Water, claimed the top spot for the second straight week grossing $19.5 million over the holiday weekend

Avatar director James Cameron said the film, which is tied with The Batman as the fourth-highest domestic debut of the year, needs to earn $2 billion to break even.

The original Avatar didn’t have a monstrous opening weekend, opening in mid-December 2009 to $77 million … domestic and $2.9 billion worldwide with re-releases).

Some box office analysts predicted that Avatar: The Way of Water could only be the fourth December release to cross the $200 million opening weekend threshold.

Impressive: Despite a frigid winter storm in the United States that knocked out power in some theaters and closed highways, the highly anticipated sci-fi epic managed to cross the $700 million mark worldwide, according to The Wrap

Two weeks in a row: The outlet reported that industry experts had predicted a “much higher” total for the film over the past four days, after it took in $434.5 million at the box office during its worldwide debut

The only three films to do so were Marvel’s 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and two of the three Star Wars sequels – 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi from 2017 ($220 million). ).

The original Avatar’s path to box office history has been an unusual one, with most top-grossing films achieving it with massive opening weekends.

In 2009, the opening weekend box office record was held by The Dark Knight, which opened to $158.4 million in mid-July 2008, peaking at $533.3 million domestically and grossing just over $1 billion worldwide.

Avatar’s success was largely due to consistent viewing at a level rarely seen at the box office, which allowed it to hold the top spot for eight weeks in a row.

Huge budget: Avatar’s director James Cameron said the film, which tied with The Batman as the fourth-highest domestic debut of the year, needs to make $2 billion to break even

While most movies drop 50% or more the second weekend and beyond, Avatar only dropped 1.8% the second weekend and 9.4% the third weekend, never dropping more than 50% until the 16th weekend of the year. 34 week run.

Avatar: The Way of Water transports fans back to the magical world of Pandora, where former Marine Jake Sully has built a new life and family with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

Stephen Lang returns as Miles Quaritch with new cast members including Kate Winslet, Giovani Ribisi, Jemaine Clement and more.