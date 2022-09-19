The authoritarian anti-vaxxer and the stoning apologist who were invited to watch Queen’s funeral

Brazil’s authoritarian president, Jair Bolsonaro, is one of the controversial world leaders at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen today.

The far-right ruler, who has been accused of homophobia and misogyny and downplayed Covid as ‘a bit of a cold’, has joined multiple figures in London today who chair countries with questionable human rights records.

While a number of countries were banned from the service due to tense diplomatic relations with the UK, representatives from Saudi Arabia, China, Brunei, Bahrain and Kuwait were seen in the congregation.

Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Xi Jinping of China and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey were invited, but each of them decided to send dignitaries on their behalf, amid a possible response to their presence.

Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud instead represents Saudi Arabia, a country that advocates stoning and oversaw the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after bin Salman delegated his invitation.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle arrive at Westminster Abbey in London today

Wang Qishan, China’s Vice President arrives at Westminster Abbey today instead of Xi Jinping

Saudi Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud, who took the place of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is pictured at the funeral

A source said the change was made by Saudi Arabia. Reuters reported.

This comes after human rights groups criticized the decision to invite the crown prince.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancée, had also condemned the controversial invitation.

She said his presence at Her Majesty’s state funeral would “smudge her memory” – a sentiment echoed by activists who say admitting the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, known as MBS, is trying to “launder” his human rights record. .

China’s Deputy Prime Minister Wang Qishan attended the funeral hours after he sparked anger among conservative lawmakers for seeing the queen lying in state.

The representative wore a Chinese-branded face mask during the service.

Senior MPs had complained that Beijing was being ‘appealed’ by allowing him to visit and see the Queen in state, despite a slew of British politicians being sanctioned for criticizing human rights abuses.

However, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has denied that he “leaned” to grant the officials entry.

Representatives of countries with criticized human rights records, including Brunei, Kuwait and Bahrain, attended the funeral today

It was initially expected that Chinese officials would be barred from Westminster, while seven British MPs and colleagues would continue to be sanctioned by Beijing.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who was embroiled in a bitter legal dispute in the UK with his ex-wife Princess Haya, to whom he had to pay a record £500 million, was also in attendance today.

The sheikh was charged with kidnapping his two daughters Shamsa and Latifa, who went missing for months because she claimed she was being held against her will.

His former brother-in-law, King Abdullah of Jordan, is also among the huge mourners, leading to a potentially uneasy reunion today.

Due to tense ties, the United Kingdom has chosen to invite ambassadors, not heads of state, from several countries, including Iran, Nicaragua and North Korea.

Russia and Belarus are among a small group of countries that have been completely excluded after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dozens of world leaders, dignitaries and diplomats take their seats at Westminster Abbey as the Queen’s funeral begins

Russian President Vladimir Putin – with a travel ban to the UK due to sanctions – had already said he would not attend.

But not inviting a Russian representative to the Queen’s funeral was “particularly blasphemous to the memory of Elizabeth II” and “deeply immoral,” a spokeswoman for the Moscow Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Russia and Belarus have embassies in London and their presidents have sent condolences to King Charles III.

Other uninvited countries include Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro was criticized by opposition leaders for turning his trip to London into an election campaign event.

His presence comes just two weeks before the first round of the electoral vote, in which he is chasing his left-wing rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in opinion polls.

Speaking to his yellow and green-clad supporters from the balcony of the Brazilian embassy, ​​far-right former army captain Bolsonaro briefly touched on the queen’s legacy before accusing the opposition of trying to implant communism in the largest country. from South America.

“We are a country that doesn’t want drug liberalization, doesn’t want to talk about legalizing abortion and doesn’t accept ‘gender ideology’,” Bolsonaro said.

Reuters reported this week that Bolsonaro’s campaign hoped to use his trip to project the image of a respectable statesman with international support.

The president has been largely shunned by Western leaders because of his lackluster stewardship of the Amazon rainforest and his close proximity to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.