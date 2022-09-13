The Australians invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

Ten Australians have received an exclusive invitation to the Queen’s funeral next week, including a father who lost three of his children in a horror car accident.

With the exception of dignitaries such as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon, only ten have been invited to service at London’s Westminster Abbey next Monday, following strict protocol.

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott will be in attendance, after giving Her Majesty a giggle during a Zoom call in May.

Legendary racehorse trainer Chris Waller also received a formal invitation.

Valmai Dempsey, the Senior Australian of the Year 2022, who has volunteered for St John Ambulance for over 50 years, will also be in attendance.

dr. Miriam Rose, the 2021 Senior Australian of the Year, is also on the list. She became the Northern Territory’s first fully qualified Aboriginal teacher in 1975 and pioneered a unique kind of education, combining Western knowledge with cultural learning.

Shanna Whan, the local hero of the year 2022, will also be in attendance. After overcoming a battle with alcohol addiction, she has devoted her life to helping others become sober.

Saba Abraham – a local Queensland hero, Kim Smith – a local Tasmania hero, Trudy Lin – the young Australian of the year 2022, and Danny Abdallah – a co-creator of I Forgive Day after his three children died after being hit by a car by a drunk driver, will also be present.

The President of the Returned Services League, Greg Melick, is also invited.

Despite most attendees having been named Australians of the Year, the award winner, Grace Tame, will not attend last year.

“I believe the Australians who have been invited embody an extraordinary contribution to our nation,” said Mr Albanese.

Dylan Alcott is one of the few Aussies invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Legendary racehorse trainer Chris Waller is also expected to receive a formal invitation, but has said he has not yet received an official call.

Protocol means only ten Aussies can attend, excluding dignitaries

Mr. Waller, who is best known for training the record-breaking mare Winx, was in regular contact with the Queen prior to her death on Thursday, aged 96.

The monarch had a passion for thoroughbred horse racing and has one of her horses, Chalk Stream, in Mr. Waller’s stable.

The Sydney-based trainer and his wife Stephanie gifted Her Majesty a shoe from Winx’s last Queen Elizabeth Stakes win as a memento over lunch at Royal Ascot.

Wheelchair tennis champion Alcott met the Queen in May during a video call with other Aussies being honored with awards on Australia Day.

During his introduction, the 31-year-old discussed his sporting achievements and clashes with British tennis stars over the years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his girlfriend Jodie Haydon will be at your service

“I’ve been lucky to have won a couple of Wimbledon titles and beat some players from Britain, which I was happy about, but you may not be so happy,” he joked.

The cheeky quip was enough to make the Queen chuckle.

The 15-time Grand Slam title holder went on to explain why he is up in the morning to change people’s perception of disability and what the Australian of the Year award has meant to him.

“To be honest, I get emotional when I talk about it,” he said.

“When I was a little kid, I hated myself, Your Majesty.

“If I had thought that someone in a wheelchair – let alone myself – was going to be Australian of the Year, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“When I told my mother I was going to meet you, she cried.”

While it is clear that wheelchair tennis champion Alcott will be at the funeral, former Australian of the Year Grace Tame was not on the invite list

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews and Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison Not Invited

Other dignitaries at the Queen’s funeral include Governor General David Hurley and his wife Linda, and Australia’s Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Lynette Wood.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews and former Prime Minister Scott Morrison have not been invited.

The Queen was known to have a deep love for horses, and Mr Morrison recalled acting like a “school girl” when he gifted her an autographed biography of retired champion racehorse Winx.

The former Prime Minister presented the gift to Her Majesty during a visit with his wife Jenny to Buckingham Palace in June 2019.

Morrison had been granted an audience after leading the coalition government to victory in the federal election.

He admitted he was nervous and had no idea what gift to give to the Queen, so he turned to former Liberal Prime Minister John Howard for advice.

“And he said, ‘buddy, she likes horses, she likes her horses,’ and so you know, we came up with the idea of ​​the Winx biography,” he told Sky News on Friday.

The Royal Family also has a bond with the Irwins, with Terri, Bindi and Robert meeting King Charles in 2018

“And so we brought it and I had it in the pouch there when we met, we bowed and held this pouch.

“We told her and she was quite eager to get it out. She takes it out, like a schoolgirl, she flips through it and looks at the pictures.’

Winx is an Australian Thoroughbred racehorse who won 33 consecutive races between May 2015 and her retirement in April 2019.

Morrison said the Queen “really perked up” when he spoke to her about her love of horses.

Howard said her passion and knowledge of the animal was apparent when he met the Queen during a trip to Windsor Castle as Prime Minister in 1997.

“I said something about Winx and of course her eyes lit up,” he told ABC.

“I really struck a chord. I think she knew more about Winx than I did.

“I mean, I knew a little bit about Winx, but I didn’t pretend I had any Bob Hawke-esque knowledge of it.”

The royal family also developed a close relationship with the Irwins, but Terri is unlikely to attend Monday’s funeral.