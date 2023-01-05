The Australian family has been fighting for compensation for 10 years after their Yanchep dream home begins to sink

An Australian family has been fighting for compensation for 10 years after their dream home started to burst.

Karen and Chris Mettimano bought a house in 2011 in the coastal suburb of Yanchep, south of Perth, Western Australia.

Shortly after the purchase, their dream home on Ocean Lagoon Estate began to buckle and warp and sink into the ground.

The family home is plagued with flaws, including a wall in a room hanging from the ceiling, with an entire hand fitting into the gap between the wall and the floor.

The windows in the house no longer open or close properly and when a marble is placed in the middle of a room, it quickly rolls aside.

Karen and Chris Mettimano’s home (pictured) in the coastal suburb of Yanchep, south of Perth, Western Australia, sinks into the ground

The family of four is seeking damages from the state government, claiming subsidence damage through no fault.

Ms Mettimano told Daily Mail Australia it has been a very ‘long and upsetting’ roller coaster as they have been fighting for compensation for the last 10 years.

“We have tried to remain as patient as possible over the past few years as the government deals with Covid, although unfortunately our house continues to sink,” she said.

“We have to find a solution before our home becomes less and less unstable and our safety is more at risk.”

Ms Mettimano explained in a letter to the state government that she and her husband contacted the builder after “significant” cracks began to appear in the house in 2013.

Since 2013, the couple have contacted all individuals and organizations involved in the construction, including the home insurance company, the City of Wanneroo, specialists, engineers, builder Scott Park Homes and land developer Peet.

Ms Mettimano said the couple have lost count of the number of meetings, emails and phone calls they have had with the council, the State Building Commission and members of local government.

‘[We’ve organised] multiple building inspections, structural and geotechnical reports, all paid for ourselves,” she said.

“Twelve months of legal advice to the point where we couldn’t move forward financially or emotionally.”

Ocean Lagoon Estate’s dream home began to bend, warp and crack in 2013 – two years after the family moved in (pictured, crack across the ceiling and down the wall)

The house, which is located on the Ocean Lagoon estate, sinks into the ground (pictured) because it is built on karst rocks. The loose soil dissolves from the groundwater causing the house and retaining wall to sag (photo)

After nearly 10 years of research, the Mettimano family found that the home’s structural flaws were caused by a loss of compaction in the foundation material under the home and retaining wall.

The house was built in an area known for its underground caverns and sinkholes.

Geotechnical reports showed that the house was built on karst rocks, which have dissolved from the groundwater causing the house and retaining wall to sag.

Since the 1960s, the Yanchep area’s karstic soil and sinkholes have been extensively studied by cave expert Lex Bastian and in 2003 – two years before Mettimano’s house was built – Geoscience Australia reported on the area’s underlining problems.

However, Western Australia’s builder, developer, city council and Planning Commission (WAPC) claim they have complied with all legal obligations.

The Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage, which represents the WA Planning Commission, said local government was responsible for approving land and developments.

“Land preparation for development, including compaction, leveling, stabilization, fill and drainage, is not the responsibility of the WAPC,” the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage said in a statement.

Ms Mettimano said her family (pictured) still live in the house, despite it being in constant motion, and have put their lives on hold for nearly a decade as they fight for compensation

‘The local authorities are responsible for signing off on the works to prepare land for allotment and development.’

The frustrated family was told in a letter from the City of Wanneroo that the matter had been appropriately addressed by the planning department and that no further ‘additional processes’ were required.

The builders, developers, city council and Planning Commission of Western Australia claim they have met all legal obligations with land inspections and testing (pictured, huge crack in the wall of the house)

For its part, the city must follow the laws and policies established by the state in these matters for both subdivision and housing development through the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage and the Department of Commerce, respectively.

“The city is unable to require any additional processes or information beyond those required by those agencies.”

Ms. Mettimano argued that the state government needs strict guidelines to ensure that developments are adequately and thoroughly tested and do not endanger prospective homeowners.

“At the land development stage, the developer and engineers should have done a thorough survey given the geological hazards of deep, loose soils in the construction area,” she said.

It appears that WAPC did not have these guidelines and therefore the tests were not completed at the time of development.

“Had this happened, these issues would have been fixed at the time and not become a ‘latent defect’. ‘

An opening in the outer wall has become so wide that the couple can put their whole hand between the stone and the foundation (pictured)

Ms Mettimano said the protracted battle for compensation has taken an emotional and financial toll on her family.

“It’s been extremely stressful and stressful on our family through no fault of our own,” she said.

“We just want to get on with our lives and enjoy our family, without this burden.”

She claims that two homes in Secret Harbour, one in Mount Lawley and properties in Mullaloo were affected by loose soil and that the homeowners all received ex-gratia payments from the state government.

Western Australia’s Trade Minister Sue Ellery is looking into the circumstances of the families and will decide whether or not they will receive compensation.