The Australian Border Force found 700kg of cocaine on a cargo ship in Botany Port, Sydney

Police have seized 700kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of $280 million, but are enlisting the public’s help to destroy the criminal syndicate behind it.

Australian Border Force agents found the drugs on July 22 while inspecting containers on the ship Maersk Inverness at Port Botany in Sydney.

Federal police seized 28 bags of nails, each containing about 25 kilograms of brick-shaped cocaine, the AFP and ABF said in a statement on Saturday.

Australian Border Force agents seized 700kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of $280m from a cargo ship in Port Botany, Sydney

Forensic officers found several labels on the cocaine cubes, including the numbers “365”, “5” and the word “Netflix” (pictured, one of the bags of cocaine labeled “365”)

Forensics identified several decals on the stones, including the numbers 5 and 365 and the word Netflix, the agencies said.

AFP Detective Inspector Luke Wilson said the ship, which was allowed to continue its journey, had stopped in ports in Central America and South America before heading to Australia.

Insp Wilson said intercepting the drugs would be a major blow to what was likely a well-equipped criminal syndicate.

“We are still investigating where the drugs were loaded and who planned to collect them in Australia,” he said.

ABF Detained Goods Chief Inspector Joanne Yeats of the NSW said the seizure disrupted supplies to a criminal network and “prevented this large shipment of cocaine from entering our community” (pictured, packaged cocaine blocks seized in Sydney)

“The AFP estimates that this attack saved the community more than $451 million in drug-related damage.”

ABF Detained Goods NSW Superintendent Joanne Yeats said the seizure demonstrated the technical expertise of officers who discovered the cocaine.

She said the agency had disrupted the criminal network’s supply and “stopped bringing this large shipment of cocaine back into our community.”

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.