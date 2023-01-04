The Attorney General of Virginia is investigating the elite high school

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state’s most prestigious high schools, following complaints that students there were not properly recognized for their performance on a standardized test.

Miyares said at a news conference Wednesday that his Office of Civil Rights is investigating Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology not only for failing to inform students in a timely manner about an award they received in a scholarship contest, but also about the recently revised recordings of the school. policy.

The public high school, commonly known as TJ, is located in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Fairfax County and is regularly ranked as one of the best in the country. Admission to the school is highly competitive, and parents strategize on how to gain entry for their children years in advance.

A majority of the student body is Asian American, and for years African American and Hispanic students have been woefully underrepresented. In 2020, the Fairfax County School Board made a major overhaul of the admissions process, eliminating a high-stakes standardized test and reserving a certain number of seats on a geographic basis.

The changes led to claims of discrimination against Asian Americans who had thrived under the old system, and a federal lawsuit challenging the new procedures is on appeal.

The politically charged atmosphere at the school continues, so last month, when news broke that the school had delayed notifying students that they had earned “awarded student” status in the National Merit Scholarship competition, some parents complained that the delays were part of an ongoing “war on merit” at the school that favors equal outcomes for all students over individual achievement.

Miyares announced the investigation one day after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a fellow Republican, requested the investigation.

Miyares said the Office of Civil Rights will investigate whether racial discrimination was the cause of the admissions changes or failure to promptly notify students of the National Merit recommendations.

When asked what reason he has to believe that racial animus has fueled the delay in handing out the praise, he cited a parent’s report that school officials were concerned that handing out the compliments would make those who did not receive them a bad would feel.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of this,” he said. “That’s why we have the investigation.”

As for the admissions review, he acknowledged that the federal lawsuit is ongoing, but said his review will focus on state law, not federal law.

Miyares called TJ “one of the jewels of the commonwealth” and in his remarks cited its importance to immigrant families seeking to settle in America.

“That door at Thomas Jefferson High School is that door to the American dream,” he said.

The school system has said it is conducting its own investigation into the praise, but tentatively attributes it to “a unique situation resulting from human error.”

Students who receive the “commended student” award place in the top 3% nationally on a standardized test, but below the top 1% that qualifies them as semifinalists for a scholarship.

Letters dated September 2022 from the National Merit Competition were not distributed at the school until mid-November. Parents said the notice was too late for students to include the recommendation in early decision applications, which are increasingly common among students seeking to attend elite universities.