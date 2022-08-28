The Artistic Weavers rug is reduced on Amazon by 70% with the gray color available for $169.99

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

The right rug can warm up your floor, add a touch of design and instantly make a room look cozier.

All too often carpets that tick all those boxes also come with a hefty price tag. But if you’re on a budget and still want to make your interior look like a million dollars, Artistic Weavers can be the answer to all your interior needs.

The Artistic Weavers Janine Vintage Medallion Rug is a thick, durable pile woven in Turkey. Originally $565 on Amazon, prices have been reduced to $169.99, which is a 70 percent savings.

The Artistic Weavers carpet is woven in Turkey and of top quality, but the price is now less than $170. Available in six different colours, each will be an eye-catcher on the floor, adding luxury to a room and being cozy underfoot when the cold weather hits. Store

The vintage-style rug adds character to a room and is an eye-catcher for the eyes of the guests. This works to pull a room together, as furniture scattered across a bare floor can look a bit untethered.

Or it can also be useful to designate different ‘areas’ or ‘sections’ in an open space. For example, this large rug can define the main seating area in a living room, and then different rugs can be used to delineate the space for a desk or the dining table.

Instant coziness: the Artistic Weavers vintage rug is made of a soft and durable material, so it is soft to the touch and stylish to look at

Available in seven different colours, from classic gray to hot pink, you can go as bold or as subtle as you want.

as the Janine vintage rugs medallion design is not perfect and meant to look weathered, it works especially well in houses or apartments occupied by pets, children or both.

The Artistic Weavers rugs are available in seven different colours, including fuchsia pink for a choice of color and clarity

The woven pile is extremely durable so it can withstand wear and tear and life’s little accidents.

At the same time, it is easy to clean as you can use a vacuum cleaner over it.

With thousands of five-star reviews, shoppers praise the softness of the harness and how easy it is to keep clean.

“I love this rug,” one shopper gushed. ‘Super easy to clean thank goodness! My 8 month old vomited on blueberries and I was sure it would stain, I was able to clean it all up and it looks like new again.”

Warm up a room whatever the weather with a burnt orange Artistic Weavers rug that brings joy and coziness wherever it is placed

Another said: ‘I absolutely love this rug! Subtle enough to combine beautifully with blue, grey, black and white. Neutral shade with a very faint blue hint. More gray than beige, it’s the perfect color for hiding spots.’

It’s not every day we see something as luxurious as this cut by 70 percent, so be sure to visit Amazon to secure it now because the deal won’t last long.