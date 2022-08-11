The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the world, study reveals 

The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than Earth’s average — up to twice as fast as previously described, a new study shows.

Researchers have analyzed multiple data sets from the likes of NASA and the Met Office on Arctic Circle temperatures between 1979 and 2021.

They found that much of the Arctic Ocean was warming at a rate of 1.35°F (0.75°C) per decade during this period, nearly four times faster than the global average.

Previous studies report that the Arctic is warming two, more than two or three times faster than the Earth on average.

These estimates have been widely reported in the literature and the media, but they are “significant underestimates,” even though they’re based on “state-of-the-art” computer models, the authors say.

In the Arctic, temperatures are warming faster than in the rest of the world, largely due to the loss of sea ice.

When clear and reflective ice melts, it gives way to a darker ocean. This amplifies the warming trend because the ocean surface absorbs more heat from the sun than the surface of snow and ice.

Researchers have analyzed observational data sets from the likes of NASA (Gistem) and the Met Office (HadCRUT5) on Arctic Circle temperatures between 1979 and 2021. This graph shows the evolution of annual mean temperatures in the Arctic (bold colors) and globally (blurred colors). Temperatures are calculated relative to the 1981-2010 average

Why is the Arctic warmer? As early as 1896, Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius hypothesized that changes in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere could alter the surface temperature. He also suggested that the changes would be especially large at high latitudes, more so than in the tropics. In recent decades, warming has been strongest in the Arctic – also known as ‘Arctic amplification’. Researchers in Finland now say Arctic amplification is more extreme than previously reported. In 43 years, the Arctic has warmed nearly four times faster than the global average. Source: NASA

In recent decades, warming has been strongest in the Arctic, a phenomenon called “arctic amplification.”

The magnitude of the Arctic gain is affected both by climate change caused by human activity and by long-term natural variations in climate.

Both factors have likely led to an increase in reinforcement over the past 43 years, according to the study.

The new study is led by researchers at the Finnish Meteorological Institute and published in the journal Communication Earth & Environment.

“In recent decades, warming in the Arctic has been much faster than in the rest of the world, a phenomenon known as Arctic amplification,” they say.

“Numerous studies report that the Arctic is warming either two, more than two or even three times faster than the Earth on average.

“Here we show, using several observational data sets covering the Arctic, that the Arctic has been warming nearly four times faster than Earth over the past 43 years, which is a higher ratio than is generally reported in the literature.” .’

For the study, the team compared observational data from a range of climate datasets, including HadCRUT5 from the Met Office, Gistemp from NASA and Berkeley Earth, the nonprofit of the same name.

The trend of the annual mean temperature for 1979-2021 (left) and the trend of the annual mean temperature relative to the global mean (Arctic gain, right)

While it’s debated where the Arctic begins and ends, the team defined the Arctic as the area inside the Arctic Circle.

Meanwhile, the warming rate was calculated from 1979, when more detailed satellite observations became available.

“The Arctic was defined using the Arctic Circle because we wanted to use an area that most people think of as the Arctic,” said study author Mika Rantanen, a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“We focused on a period that started in 1979 because the observations after that year are more reliable and because the strong warming started in the 1970s.”

Researchers found that Arctic warming is four times higher than the global average, but even stronger at the local level.

For example, in the area of ​​the Barents Sea, between the Svalbard and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos, it was seven times higher than the global average.

A map of the Arctic, showing the Arctic Circle — an area most people consider the Arctic — in blue. Also circled is the area of ​​the Barents Sea, where warming is seven times above the global average

The study also found that climate models struggle to simulate the fourfold warming of the Arctic.

This could mean that climate models systematically underestimate Arctic gain, or that the current warming situation is simply considered too improbable an event for a computer model.

The team admits that the magnitude of the Arctic gain depends on how the Arctic region is defined and on the time period studied.

However, the climate models were found to underestimate Arctic gain almost independently of this, they report.

‘Our results call for more detailed research into mechanisms behind AA [Arctic amplification] and their representation in climate models,” the team concludes.