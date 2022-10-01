The Apple Watch Ultra finally convinced me to leave Garmin behind

Apple Watch Ultra is designed and built with someone like me in mind. I have an iPhone 14 Pro Max, a 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro with a Studio display, three Apple TV 4K boxes, and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard. in other words, I’m deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem – but on my wrist I switch between two Garmin smartwatches – an older Tactix Delta and an Epix Gen. 2.

I tried the Apple Watch when it launched in 2015, but haven’t used one in years, mainly because I wanted something bigger that lasts longer and is more fitness-focused. Every time a new Apple Watch model comes out, I debate the pros and cons, but Garmin always wins – in short, I like big and bulky watches, and for me even the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 always felt a bit too delicate and small , more of a fashion statement than a fitness tool.

Compared to previous Apple Watches, Garmin watches are very clearly built for dedicated athletes. Beyond the design and build quality, they make battery life claims (days stretch to weeks, depending on GPS use and battery-saving tweaks) and deliver a flood of data on everything from fitness to sleep to stress to calories. And they generally last for many years.

The 51mm Tactix Delta has gone to the gym with me every day, gone on hikes and walks, and is so rugged I could probably use it like a hammer. The battery lasts for days and days and all this data really allows me to track my fitness. When I’m not at the gym, I have the Epix Gen. 2 on, which has a gorgeous AMOLED screen and feels more like a casual smartwatch, but is still big, sturdy and lasts for weeks on battery saver mode.

Like the rest of my Apple gear, none of my Garmin watches were cheap. The Epix starts at $900, and the Delta was even more expensive when new — both more than the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. So when Apple unveiled the larger, rugged Apple Watch Ultra at a lower price than any of my Garmin watches, I was instantly intrigued. As soon as the Ultra was announced, I ordered one.

Outweighs the disadvantages

Garmin has long used transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) displays that are excellent outdoors, but less so indoors—though the backlighting works well enough to easily see what’s on the screen. In my eyes, the MIP cannot be compared to the Apple Watch’s LTPO OLED display, which is where the newer Epix comes into play. Epix Gen. 2 brings the best of both worlds to Garmin’s lineup – fitness, technology and fashion – and even with the always-on always-on display, you can easily get about a week between charges.

My Garmin Tactix is ​​big, sturdy and perfect for my wrist. IDG

Another less-than-ideal part of Garmin’s life is how well its watches work with the iPhone. In general, the Garmin Connect and Garmin ConnectIQ apps play well between the two ecosystems, but you can’t do as many things with a Garmin watch as you can with an Apple Watch. You can’t make phone calls or respond to messages directly from the watch, you don’t get access to Apple’s deep library of apps, and it doesn’t integrate quite as seamlessly with Apple Health. (You get a lot more watch face options since third-party developers can make them for Garmin watches. This is a big plus for me.)

With the arrival of the Ultra, more than a few instant debates erupted online about whether it goes far enough to even be considered in the same breath as Garmin devices. Garmin even joined the debate, fire off a tweet shortly after the Ultra was unveiled, boasting: “We measure battery life in months. Not hours.”

If features like super long battery life and built-in maps are what you’re looking for, the Apple Watch Ultra isn’t for you. The Ultra doesn’t quite match the range of outdoor features that the Tactix and Epix offer – although given how quickly Apple iterates its products, my feeling is that it will close the gap quickly.

The Apple way

I quickly found out that Apple has come one long way in terms of the fitness and health data it now delivers with watchOS. It provides data that is almost as comprehensive as what I get from Garmin, so much so that it will take me a while to figure out how to best use it. Setting up my new Apple Watch was a bit more complicated than it used to be, mainly because there’s so much more it does now. But kudos to Apple for quickly realizing that fitness and health was the direction to go, and then going there.

Apple Watch Ultra still looks like an Apple Watch, but its large screen and rugged exterior give it a unique character. IDG

To be clear, I won’t be using my Apple Watch Ultra for cross-desert runs or diving 20,000 leagues under the sea. Compared to these athletes, I’m a poser. We’re talking daily gym visits, daily dog ​​walks, weekend hikes and the occasional bike ride. As a result, the promised 36 hours of battery life is fine, especially since I can now easily do sleep tracking. In real life use I actually got much better than 36 hours. Even with several workouts over the past few days, I blew past 48 hours — and that’s without Low Power Mode and before the Ultra’s battery optimization feature arrives.

I know the Ultra and its raw titanium design has come under fire for being a bit homey, but I disagree. It’s different, yes, but in a good way. It’s large and rectangular and doesn’t hide easily under long sleeves, but its rugged, industrial aesthetic is clearly aimed at Garmin users and should appeal to Apple fans. It’s still an Apple Watch, but it feels like a tough, wearable rather than a sleek smartwatch.

But where Garmin can’t compete is Apple’s ecosystem. I’ve only had my Ultra for a few days now, but I can say that it’s definitely good to have an Apple Watch back on my wrist. As usual, it’s the little things Apple does that matter, like when my MacBook Pro locks when I walk away and unlocks when I return. Or the simple ease of replying to a message without having to take my Pro Max out of my pocket to reply.

The Apple Watch Series 8 was never my kind of watch, but the Ultra is a different animal. Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

For the foreseeable future I will be rocking Ultra. But I also keep my Garmins. They’re still incredibly well-built, robust devices that – mainly for the aesthetics of changing things up once in a while – I can slap on my wrist for a day (or more).

If Apple ever comes out with a 52mm Apple Watch Ultra Max with seven-day battery life, I’ll be the first person in line. But for now, prying the Ultra off my wrist will be difficult. It’s big enough, featured enough and lasts long enough to check all the boxes my Garmin did. And I don’t think I’m the only one.