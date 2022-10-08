The Apple Watch Series 8 is boring, and it’s all Google’s fault

Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which includes all the Apple news you missed this week in a handy summary. We call it apple breakfast because we think it goes well with a cup of coffee or tea in the morning, but it’s great if you want to read it at lunch or dinner time too.

It’s all Google’s fault

At a job interview I was once asked what I thought about the launch of two competing magazines. “That’s great,” I said bullishly. “It shows you’re doing the right thing.”

It’s a line I’ve always been proud of (and I got the job), but I often wonder about its sincerity. Intense competition is a positive thing in the abstract, and we all pretend to thrive on it, but it’s very nice to do the right thing without others noticing and trying to encroach on your territory. Example: I suppose Apple was being sarcastic in 1981 when it ran a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal “seriously” welcomes IBM to the PC market.

Returning to today, Tim Cook probably won’t be welcoming Google’s launch this week Pixel Watch with open arms. Google’s first in-house hardware for its Wear OS software platform is a big deal in the smartwatch market, which until now Apple has largely kept to itself. There certainly hasn’t been much serious competition to threaten the Apple Watch’s dominance, and the arrival of a tech giant with huge mindshare among Android fans could change the balance in a way Apple doesn’t enjoy.

Then again, that’s Tim Cook’s problem, not ours. And for the rest of us is an increased competition clear well. This year’s Apple Watch Series 8 (which you can read by following the link below) is a good quality product, but boring with very little to differentiate it from the Series 7 – and the lack of a serious rival is at least partly to blame. Google is seriously late to the market, and its absence thus far has allowed Apple to get away with a development strategy that could charitably be described as cautious. (A similar dynamic in the tablet market means Apple doesn’t need to take many risks with the iPad either.)

This isn’t to say that the arrival of the Pixel Watch will magically transform Apple’s approach to wearables. Just as Apple Maps lagged far behind Google Maps for years after launch, we can’t expect Google to crack smartwatches at its first turn. The Pixel Watch isn’t perfect: It has comically thick bezels, and its 2018 processor doesn’t seem to match its ambitious price tag. Battery life can also be a concern – not that the Apple Watch Series 8 is flawless in that department either.

But that’s the point. The Apple Watch hasn’t had to be flawless for very long because its rivals, either through weak products or no products at all, simply haven’t been able to capitalize on its missteps. Hopefully that will change now that Google is on board, but it’s a shame the company took so long to get there.

Google’s Pixel Watch doesn’t look set to topple the Apple Watch anytime soon. Google

Trending: Top stories of the week

The rumor mill

Apple will be forced to switch the iPhone to USB-C in 2024 after the European Parliament voted for a common charger directive. And it’s not just the iPhone that’s affected: We’ve rounded up 10 products that need to move from Lightning to USB-C.

Apple’s 27-inch ProMotion screen may be launched early next year.

The dream of Touch ID under the screen on the iPhone is probably dead.

An M2 Pro Mac mini could replace the old Intel model.

Karen Haslam rounds everyone out new Apple products you can expect in the rest of 2022 and in 2023.

Stage Manager on iPad is too important to be wrong, says Jason Snell.

Apple’s MagSafe Charger just received a firmware update for some reason. could iOS 16.1 coming soon?

Last week we celebrated the news of Adaptive transparency came to the original AirPods Pro. Well, it turns out to be an iOS 16.1 beta bug.

And with that we are done for this week. If you would like regular roundups, sign up for our newsletters. You can also follow us on Twitter for the latest news. See you next Saturday, enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay Appley.