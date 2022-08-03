The Apple Watch Edition may have just become a collector’s item

While rumors are circulating that Apple is gearing up to release a new Apple Watch Pro line this fall to replace the Apple Watch Edition, the high-end smartwatch is getting harder and harder to find. In fact, almost every model of the Apple Watch Edition is currently unavailable for purchase on Apple’s website.

That probably means that the rumors are true and that the Apple Watch Edition is not long in coming. Apple is reportedly replacing the high-end Apple Watch with a new larger model with a rugged casing and similarly high-quality materials. It would be the first time Apple released a watch this big and different from the other models.

The Apple Watch Edition has a long and expensive history. The original edition was made of solid gold and cost an eye-watering $10,000 (and more). It was sold in boutiques and came with a special commemorative box and cleaning cloth. Future models weren’t as lavish, but they all had much higher price tags than the standard version:

Apple Watch Edition (Series 0): Solid Gold ($10,000 – $17,000)

Solid Gold ($10,000 – $17,000) Apple Watch Edition (Series 2): Ceramics ($1,249-$1,349)

Ceramics ($1,249-$1,349) Apple Watch Edition (Series 3): Ceramics ($1,249-$1,349)

Ceramics ($1,249-$1,349) Apple Watch Edition (Series 5): Ceramics ($1,249-$1,349)

Ceramics ($1,249-$1,349) Apple Watch Edition (Series 5): Titan ($799-$899)

Titan ($799-$899) Apple Watch Edition (Series 6): Titan ($799-$899)

Titan ($799-$899) Apple Watch Edition (Series 7): Titan ($799-$899)

Apple briefly stopped selling the Apple Watch Edition in 2018, with the redesigned Series 4, but brought it back a year later. The current Apple Watch edition isn’t Apple’s most expensive watch — that honor goes to the Apple Watch Hermes, which starts at $1,229 for a stainless steel watch with a nylon strap.

The new Apple Watch Pro is also expected to come in a titanium case, but with a more robust exterior to withstand extreme sports. The watch is likely to make its debut alongside the iPhone 14 at an event in September.