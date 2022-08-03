The Apple student buying guide: The right devices for every grade level

Whether they’re just learning their ABCs or ready to go to college, the students in your life will rely heavily on digital devices. But it can be difficult to choose the right Apple device in a sea of ​​iPads, iPhones and Macs. Our student buying guide will help you choose new tools and accessories for grade school, high school, high school and college students so you can get the most practical and stylish devices to help you hit the mark.

Apple offers special education prices for college students and teachers in the Apple Education Store in the U.S, UK, Canadaand Australiawhich typically offers 10 percent off new Macs and iPads, as well as gift cards and other occasional freebies.

Primary school

Electronic devices are great learning tools for young children, with plenty of apps and games to teach them the basics of reading, writing, and math. If you’re concerned about how much time your child spends on the device, Apple has Screen Time, which can be used to set access limits.

iPad (2021, 9th generation) There is something to be said about having one central station for reading, learning, building and playing. For $329, the ninth-generation iPad can support any enterprise and more, all set to your controls. With an A12 processor, 10.2-inch display and Apple Pencil support, it’s a great tablet that won’t feel like entry-level. Read our full iPad (2021, 9th generation) review Apple Pencil (1st generation) Pairing an iPad with an Apple Pencil can be quite a game-changer that turns the tablet into a digital art studio. Start your child early and watch the creativity flow. Read our full review of Pencil (1st generation) Classic School Vinyl Skin for Apple Pencil The elementary school student you’re looking for has probably never seen a number two pencil in their young life, and they may never have a reason to see one unless you raise them with Apple Pencil skin styled to last. look like a piece of graphite. It doesn’t protect the actual tip of the Apple Pencil, but it’s much more fun to use with such a festive little costume.

secondary school

Studying and working in high school becomes more demanding than in elementary school, so you need more versatile tools. As children enter their teens, they will also become more involved in social media. It might be time for their first iPhone!

iPhone SE (2022) Starting at $399, Apple’s most affordable iPhone is a good place to start if you’re ready to bring your high school student into iPhone life. It has a great processor, a solid camera and allows you to keep in touch with your tweenager when they are with friends or at school. Screen Time also allows you to set limits on what they can do and how long they can do it. Be sure to check out our guide to buying iPhones for kids. Read our full iPhone SE (2022) review iPad Air (2020) At $599, the iPad Air is a cost-effective alternative to an iPad Pro of the same size, starting at $200 higher, and offering much more functionality than the iPad mini. A student can design, create music, take high-quality photos and videos, and edit their ideas directly from the tablet. AirPods (2nd generation) Some of the most powerful music memories are formed in high school, a joy that can be encouraged with a pair of AirPods. And if they don’t go crazy, they can stream audiobooks, podcasts, and other educational audio experiences. Read our full AirPods (2nd generation) review Airpods Case It may not matter to mom and dad, but the AirPods case is really dull, unobtrusive and easily misplaced, but it will be much harder to find keychain-attached cases in the shape of an Arizona Iced Tea and a Hubba Bubba dispenser. Bubble Tape to lose.

Secondary school

There’s a lot of pressure to succeed in high school — the last thing you want to worry about is your gear. The right laptop helps you with research and projects. And if you don’t feel like lugging around a MacBook, using a powerful iPhone is a great tool to help you create the content you want to create, and it will help you keep up with social media.

iPhone 12 Recommended retail price:

64GB £749 | 128GB £849 | 256GB £949 A more modern choice than the iPhone SE to consider for a high school student is the iPhone 12. It’s more than adequate for selfies, texting and staying in touch with home, with the bonus of powerful music-making apps (GarageBand) and edit movies (iMovie). It’s not as fancy as the iPhone 13, but the iPhone 12 has an excellent modern design and a great camera. Read our full Apple iPhone 12 review MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Recommended retail price:

£999 (256GB) | £1,249 (512GB) The MacBook Air is fast, lightweight and lasts all day, all things a growing high school student needs. You get an M1 processor, a 13.3-inch Retina display, and the excellent Magic Keyboard, all starting at $999.

Secondary school

College is a huge step in life – in addition to getting your education in a direction that could determine your career path, you could be leaving home for the first time. Students should be well set up and have all the tools needed to handle course work, career start and beyond.