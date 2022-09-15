The Apple iPad 9th Generation is less than $280 on Amazon including 64GB and WFi plus 4G LTE

<!–

Whether you want to improve your school setup or just want a cleaner way to make video calls, the 2021 9th generation Apple iPad has a lot to offer.

And since we’re only a week away from learning about the 2022 10th Gen iPad, now’s the best time to grab a bargain on the 2021 model, as it’s currently discounted at Amazon to less than $300.

Whether you use it for work, play, or both, it has several features that set it above other tablets. First, the A13 bionic chip outperforms any Android tablet on the market. Second, the 12MP front camera puts you at the center of selfies and video calls. Third, the 10.2-inch retina display automatically adjusts the brightness based on the atmosphere to protect your eyes. It is compatible with a keyboard and Apple pencil to enhance work or school projects. Store

Use an Apple pencil to draw on the screen or pair it with a smart keyboard to turn the iPad into a powerful notebook

Compatible with a smart keyboard and a apple pencilyou can use it to take notes during lectures or meetings or to draw or scribble your creative thoughts directly on the screen.

Sick of slow speeds on your current tablet? The 9th generation iPad offers three times faster performance compared to the best-selling Chromebook and a six times faster experience compared to the best-selling Android tablet thanks to a super-fast A13 bionic chip.

Do you look blurry when making Zoom or Teams video conference calls? This is the first tablet to feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, with a 122-degree field of view, which is a huge update over its predecessor’s 1.2-megapixel camera.

Make video calls more engaging with a 12 MP camera that automatically places you in the center of the screen. A beautifully bright 10.2-inch retina display means you can see your friends and family clearly and it enhances gaming and work environments

Apple adds support for Center Stage, auto-sliding in and out to keep users in the middle of the frame during a video call

The super-fast chip makes the tablet ideal for gaming, watching TV or reading a book in all lighting conditions without hurting your eyes, as this is the first iPad to support TrueTone technology.

This automatically adjusts the color temperature and brightness of the screen based on the environmental conditions so that the screen doesn’t scorch the eyes when unlocking the tablet to watch a movie or read a book.

Weighing in at just 1.07 pounds, the Apple iPad 9th Generation packs a lot of powerful features and apps into one compact package

The 9th generation iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil that allows you to draw on the screen, take notes or create a work of art

Almost all reviews on Amazon are a full five stars with the average rating of thousands of shoppers 4.8 out of 5, suggesting that the affordable tablet ticks all the boxes for people.

“The latest iPad is so much better than my original,” praised one Amazon shopper. “The image quality is great and the apps open much faster. All in all, Apple is absolutely right about this.”

Another added: ‘I decided to upgrade from a Samsung Galaxy Tab S. The iPad 9th generation is great in comparison, fingerprint recognition works, updates come regularly, battery life is more than enough to keep it on day and night. It recognized my iPhone 12 and configured itself using the phone’s settings. I wish I had switched to Apple sooner.”