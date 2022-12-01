The appearance of Wills and Kate, where they were booed by USA chants, left the Celtics coach unimpressed

Boston Celtics coach Joe Muzzulla was unimpressed with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ performance at his team’s game, where they were jeered and fired upon with American chants.

At a post-match press conference, Muzzulla, 34, was asked if he had a chance to meet the visiting royal family, to which he replied: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph?”

When the reporter laughed and corrected him, he waved the question off and told her she hadn’t met the couple, who kicked off their US tour in Boston on Wednesday for the Earthshot Prize awards — a three-day event commemorating people who’ve made a difference contribute to the environmental movement.

‘Oh no, I didn’t [get to meet them]. I only know one royal family, I’m not very familiar with it [the British] one,” he told reporters, despite being pictured right in front of them.

The royal couple, whose presence at the game was not widely known until half-time when they were introduced, were not a big hit with either the crowd or the home side.

While William and Kate sat courtside at the TD Garden stadium, they were introduced to the big screen, where they waved shyly and smiled.

When the crowd realized who was present, a few boos and many American chants began to fill the stadium.

But the royal couple kept smiling and took a picture with fans. They cheered the game with high scores as the packed crowd set the mood for the 17-time World Championship game against the Miami Heat.

After the game, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown emphasized how little he cared about playing for the Prince and Princess of Wales, telling reporters, “It was just an ordinary game for me.”

However, not every American present was unimpressed by the couple’s appearance.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck was honored that they were having so much fun that they stayed for the second half of the game, after originally going to leave at halftime.

“They were at it for 22 hours and they didn’t want it to stop,” Grousbeck said, according to the Boston sphere.

Grousbeck also said the pair didn’t understand what a three-pointer was until he explained it to them.

Steve Pagliuca, the other co-owner, also called the couple “very down-to-earth” and “very handsome.”

“They couldn’t have been better guests,” Grousbeck continued. “They were super nice people and they are all for everyone. They want to make sure everyone has a good time, and they really try to make the world a better place.”

The Prince of Wales looked like he was having a good time cheering on the Boston Celtics, while Kate gave him a smile

William and Kate (pictured at the match) attended the match as part of the first day of their US tour. William’s Earthshot Prize awards – a three-day event commemorating people who have made significant contributions to environmental awareness – were mentioned during the competition

A Royal fan, Kathryn Lehman, 32, and her friend Katie Grady, 34, spent $205 each on tickets after hearing rumors that Wills and Kate would attend the game, hoping to get a chance to see the Royals to meet.

Lehman had previously met William when she was 11 and recounted the embarrassing moment she met the prince at the Boston Globe, saying, “I just said, ‘Hello, I’m Kathryn and I’m American. Really embarrassing.’

Lehman also said she and Grady grew up watching the Prince and Princess love story and were “at the age where we could witness that whole love story and really appreciate it.”

“We’re in our early 30s and so we grew up with this vision of a fairy tale, and Kate was someone who was a commoner and grew up super normal and married into the royal family,” she told the Globe.

Before the game, the royals met with members of the “Celtics family,” including representatives from the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which provides basic programs and funding to local organizations serving at-risk or needy populations.

Digital billboards were lit green around the arena to promote Prince William’s Earthshot awards, while spectators were treated to a promotional video prior to the match.

Prince William and Kate Middleton meet 15-year-old climate activist Ollie Perrault after she accepted her award at the Celtics game on Wednesday

After the second quarter tied at 47, William and Kate watched as the Celtics continued their longstanding tradition of recognizing a ‘Hero Among Us’, highlighting individuals who worked to make a positive impact on the community. practice community.

Ollie Perrault, a 15-year-old climate activist from Easthampton, Massachusetts, met the royal couple after being applauded by the local public for her work as a leading member of the Youth Climate Leadership Program.

She is now the founder and director of Youth Climate Action Now, dedicated to fighting for environmental justice and getting more young people involved in direct climate action.

The Prince and Princess arrived in Boston just hours after William’s godmother – an elderly staffer at Buckingham Palace – was accused of making racial slurs at an event hosted by Queen consort Camilla, who is himself accused of racist behaviour.

The royal couple attended the opening ceremony of the Earthshot Awards hours before the basketball game.

US Presidential Environmental Envoy John Kerry and US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy were due to meet the pair at the opening of the event, but withdrawn from scheduled performances at the last minute.

A Royal spokesperson later told DailyMail.com that Kennedy pulled out of the Earthshot event due to weather-induced travel disruption and later met the Prince and Princess at the Boston Celtics game, where they were in the picture shake hands.

Kerry, meanwhile, was feeling unwell and hoped to meet William and Kate on Friday, the spokesperson said.