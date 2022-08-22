The App Store’s #1 scanning app is $40, and a portion supports a great cause

Studying can be quite cumbersome, despite the technology available. For example, many resources you can reference are linked to physical media such as books and paper handouts, which could be a nightmare to store digitally.

iScanner, the App Store’s best scanning app, conveniently solves that. You can scan paper documents such as notes, fax paper, book pages and more using just your phone. Lifetime plans are available for just $39.99 during our Back to Education promotion, and $0.50 of your purchase can help address issues like underfunded schools and food insecurity.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 on the App Store with over 80 million downloads, iScanner is specifically designed to handle a wide variety of physical documents ranging from ID cards to passports. Anything you scan can be saved in PDF, JPG, or TXT, and it uses OCR to automatically recognize text, even if it’s over a photo or artwork. You can then edit your scans with color correction and noise removal, organize them in folders and protect them behind PINs so only the right parties can view them.

iScanner is not just another camera app. If you’re stuck with math homework, just point your camera at a formula and iScanner will solve it for you. Or you can quickly measure the dimensions of an object or the area of ​​a room. It even counts similar items to save you time inventorying.

You can purchase a lifetime subscription to iScanner for $39.99 before August 24. After purchase, you can vote for a charity to email your donation to, and you’ll receive a follow-up email announcing where your donation will ultimately be sent.

Prices subject to change.