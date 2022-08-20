The answer in She-Hulk’s first post-credits stinger ‘came from the top’

There’s a running joke everywhere She-Hulk: LawyerIt’s hard to imagine that Marvel Studios would have been comfortable making “America’s Ass” a few years ago. But according to She-HulkFrom creator and lead writer Jessica Gao, the joke — which highlights the first of the series’ weekly post-credits stingers — reflects the exact kind of wild new energy Marvel head Kevin Feige challenged her to bring to the series.

This post contains spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Like many people, She-HulkJennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a Steve Rogers fan who spends a lot of time pondering whether the centenarian has ever had sex. At first, it seems that Jen’s thirst and concern about Rogers’ virginity might just be a joke that She-Hulk means to revisit during the season after she first brought it up. But after persuading her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) to drink enough booze to make a Hulk buzz (and feign her own drunkenness) in the premiere post-credits scene, Jen pulls him out that Captain America is definitely was fucked in 1943.

In a recent interview On Empire Magazine‘s movie podcastGao opened up about the joke and how the studio’s top buyers were particularly excited about “pushing the boundaries” of the MCU with She-Hulk. Because the MCU has gotten so big and creators have been able to use it to explore such a wide variety of stories and styles, Gao said, Feige challenged her to “explore new territory because they’re kind of well-trodden territories and now it’s time to find something new.”

“There were so many points where I thought I had to stay within the boundaries or what I think the boundaries were for Marvel,” Gao said. And he would say to me, ‘No, no, no, move on. Push it further. Why don’t we try this? Why don’t we go outside the box?’”

According to Gao, she was essentially given carte blanche from the jump, telling her that as outlandish as an idea was, there’s a good chance Feige would be in it if it was a really good idea. More than just liking the idea, Gao said Feige himself approved of it and the details Bruce Jen tells about how Steve lost his virginity on a USO tour.

“These are the things that real people want answers to,” Gao said. “We want to know if Steve Rogers will come out — if he’s on these streets — because that man is far too attractive to have gone through life and served his country, and not gotten one.”