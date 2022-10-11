The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale sees Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds reduced by $50 to $199

<!–

If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds or curious about how to improve sound quality and Bluetooth connectivity, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is the time to shop.

There are deals on headphones at all price points, including at the higher end of the market, meaning you can buy some of the top tech like the Powerbeats Pro for significant savings.

When it comes to sound, the Powerbeats Pro have a bass lift with no apparent thump. They are water and sweat resistant (at IPX4) and include an IR proximity sensor to automatically play and pause your music when you put it in and out of your ear. There’s mono mode and support for your phone’s voice assistant, as well as a nine-hour battery life that blows away many true wireless headphones. Store

Take your training to the next level with the Powerbeats Pro that stay in place during the sweatiest workout. All earbuds come with a free six-month subscription to Apple Music

There are many features that the Powerbeats Pro over other headphones and earbuds, such as the Apple H1 headphone chip for hassle-free connectivity, Class 1 Bluetooth for reduced dropouts, ergonomically shaped wingtips for a comfortable fit that stay in place even during the toughest workout, and a choice of different earbuds.

The whole earplug is reinforced to resist sweat and water when running or at the gym. You can choose from several tips to find the most comfortable one for your ear.

They turn on and connect to both Android and iPhone devices as soon as they come out of the box, so you don’t have to waste gym, leisure or business time setting them up.

And even if you’re not a gym goer, the Powerbeats Pro are a fashion statement with the shape, rich colors and the ‘b’ logo a sign that you have the best headphones money can buy. No one will be able to guess that you bought them at 20 percent off in the Prime Early Access sale.

The Powerbeats case is rechargeable for over nine hours of battery life. As soon as the earbuds come out of the box, they turn on and connect

But it’s the sound quality that puts these earbuds a level above cheaper imitations, as they benefit from a professional sound experience.

Choose to completely immerse yourself in music and remove all background mode or listen in transparency mode, and you’ll feel right in the middle of the action. For the first six months, you can access millions of songs with a free six-month subscription to Apple Music.

This is largely thanks to Apple’s Spatial Audio feature thanks to the H1 headphone chip, which delivers a surround sound experience wherever you are.

With over 64,000 five-star reviews and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, it’s clear shoppers think the sound quality is worth the price.

The Powerbeats Pro look chic, charge smartly and perform efficiently for top quality sound in a comfortable package. There are several reasons why they have over 64,000 five-star reviews

“Better than the Apple AirPods!” praised one Amazon shopper. “I use these earplugs everywhere I go. Whether I’m driving, working at home or on my bike. They are secure and hold in place. I never have to worry about them falling out of my ear. I love that you can control the volume, play and skip button in the same place. I put my Apple Air Pods away, haven’t taken them out since I bought them.”

Another added: ‘These are Beats Headphones so of course the sound quality is of the highest level. Beautiful lows and beautiful highs. They’re the best wireless headphones I’ve ever owned!’

The PowerBeats Pro are scaled down in three colors – navy, nude and black. The navy color has a chic beige b logo

A third mentioned the comfort and wrote: ‘They are so comfortable that sometimes I don’t even feel them! that’s crazy! But it’s true and because of their hook design they stay in everything you do, I run with them, up and down stairs, jump around and they never fall out! The simple fact that I forgot I was wearing them to the point that my head touches the pillow is worth the price to me.”

Visit the Beats store at Amazon save now. If you spend a lot of time listening to music or podcasts or making hands-free calls, you will constantly notice the difference in quality and style between these and other earbuds.