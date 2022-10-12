The Amazon Prime Early Access sale has last-minute deals on everything from Beats to LG

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

sHOPE: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

As we enter the second day of Amazon’s very first ever Prime Early Access Salethe deals level up!

If you’re not yet deciding what you really want or want to make sure you don’t miss a deal, we’ve rounded up 30 incredible savings that are still available.

from the last one Beats x Kim Kardashian Earbuds to top beauty treatments like olaplex and La Neige plus $1000 off a 65 inch LG TV, here are the bargains you can’t afford to pass up.

Do you like smooth hair, but are you afraid of heat damage? This Shark dryer features HyperAIR IQ technology that intelligently combines high-speed heated air and ionized air for ultra-fast drying without heat damage. Intelligent heat control measures exhaust heat up to 1000 times per second, ensuring consistent temperature and air distribution for fast, even drying and frizz-free hair everywhere. Store Not only does this take vacuuming off your to-do list, but it does it just as powerfully, if not more, than traditional vacuum cleaners. It picks up dirt with a premium three-stage cleaning system and 10x the Power-Lifting Suction of other robot vacuums. It moves logically in straight lines and sends a map to your phone of its movements. Store It’s rare that you can get top-quality Apple laptops for under $1000 and it comes with Apple Care, which extends warranty coverage by three years and includes two years of accidental damage. Do everything from pro-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation and consumes much less power. Store

Finally a remedy for dry lips that actually works! This leave-on lip mask that delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep with its Moisture Wrap Technology and Berry Mix Complex formula that nourishes deep within. Store The difference between a good cup of coffee and a good one is the pressure; the VERTUO coffee machine spins the Nespresso capsules at up to 7,000 revolutions per minute to extract every drop of flavor from the coffee pods. It makes an extraordinary cup of coffee in different sizes: 5 8, 14, 18 oz Store This contains 90 percent duck down and 10 percent duck feathers for exceptional warmth that you normally only get from jackets three or four times the price. With six large pockets you are prepared for all occasions and you can use the side pockets to keep your hands even warmer. Store

Maximize your packing capacity and take everything you need with you, without having to wait at the baggage claim. This gives you the freedom to travel further and enjoy your destination faster. It has a 10-year warranty, which makes it even better value for money. Store With the same power as the KitchenAid Classic stand mixer, the Artisan Mini weighs less, making it easier to move and smaller, taking up less counter space. You make cakes and cookies much faster, and the tilting head design gives you better access to the bowl for adding ingredients. Store Olaplex not only makes your hair shiny and soft, it repairs damaged hair and broken bonds. Drying your hair from coloring or heat damage can restore it to silky-smooth locks, leaving you looking better than ever before. Apply to freshly washed hair, leave on for 10 – 30 minutes and rinse. Easy! Store

Both fashionable and functional, these Beats Fit Pro earbuds, designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian, check every box. They are super comfortable and available in stylish neutral tones to complement any look. A flexible fit coupled with dynamic sound quality make them essential for listening to music, audiobooks, movies and more. Store Even at $46, these were great value because they deliver dental-level cleaning from the comfort of your own home. Shoppers say they can remove teeth stains for a whiter smile for up to 14 years. They have an advanced non-slip grip with a seal that stays put, so you can talk and drink water while whitening your teeth and keeping the bleach firmly on the tooth. Store This is a savings of over $1,000 from the original price of $2499. A 65-inch TV brings cinematic magic to your home. Make game day more immersive or put yourself at the center of the action while watching TV or movies. With Alexa built in, you can ask your TV for music, weather, news, your Amazon shopping list and more. Store