The Amazon EyeVac+ bin vacuums up food dropped on the floor

Shoppers are obsessed with a stainless steel trash can with a bagless vacuum system to clean up nearby clutter and food that has fallen to the floor.

The EyeVac+ bin has been designed with convenience in mind, as the small vacuum inlet and sensor make it easier to keep the kitchen floor clean.

Julianna Claire, who has gained more than 672,000 Instagram followers by posting about Amazon finds, praised the product in a short video and had to wait months after it sold out online.

Scroll down for video

The EyeVac+ bin (shown) has a small vacuum inlet and a sensor on the bottom to pick up food that has fallen on the floor. Instagrammer Julianna Claire praised the purchase in a short video

The clip shows Julianna, from the US, pushing grains on the floor into the bin before being sucked up.

“Forget a handheld vacuum, this is a trash can with a built-in bagless vacuum that easily clears up debris, hair and dust in seconds,” she said.

“It has an automatic or manual mode and also lets you know when the vacuum canister is full.”

The product also has a non-contact lid function that opens by waving your hand over the top.

While the purchase is much more technologically advanced than a standard trash can, it sells online for $249 and is sold out on Amazon.

According to the product description, the EyeVac+ also features double filters to remove allergens, dirt and dust and bring clean air into your home.

The product is ideal for people with young children who may drop food and pets who lose fur.

After just 24 hours, the video has been viewed more than 536,000 times and has been praised by hundreds.

“I’ve always wanted one of these!” one person wrote, another added: ‘I love this!!! I would be perfect for my small kitchen.”

A third added, “Okay, this is genius!”