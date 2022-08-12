The Amazing Race Series 6 trailer teases an exciting season where contestants compete in mummy costumes

<!–

The Amazing Race season six is ​​almost here and if the latest trailer has anything to offer, it’s going to be an action-packed and heart-pounding season.

Channel 10 released a teaser trailer for The Amazing Race: Around The World on Instagram on Thursday, which shows the contestants undergoing grueling physical challenges while dressed as mummies.

The contestants are first seen running hard through fake brick walls dressed from head to toe in ancient Egyptian ‘mummy’ bandages.

The camera then cuts to a row of fiery hot coals on the ground, prompting a female participant to ask anxiously, “Am I running through those bare feet?”

Another female contestant tells the camera that her “fake hair was pulled back” and that she was concerned about her eyelashes during the competition.

Amid triumphant fanfare, the narrator promises the audience ‘the race is on around the world’.

The hit reality show originally aired from 2011 – 2014 and was revived in 2019.

It features 16 teams of two competing in a series of challenges to win the $250,000 top prize.

In the final season of the adventure reality show, teams travel the world to find clues that lead to the prize money.

The revamped format stands in stark contrast to the Australian-only version that aired last year due to the global coronavirus lockdowns.

Last month, Channel 10 released a teaser for the show, announcing their new global format.

Despite filming abroad in countries such as Colombia, Mexico and Morocco, the production company has confirmed strict Covid-safe protocols are being implemented on set.