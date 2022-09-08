The Amazing Race host Beau Ryan new series with revised ratings proving it is a hit

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Beau Ryan has defended the new season of The Amazing Race after the show appeared to be taking a plunge in ratings.

At first glance, the much-hyped return of the real-life adventure series seemed like a disappointment to Channel 10, with only 451,000 subway viewers for its debut last week.

But the 37-year-old claimed on Tuesday that the show’s real audience was nearly double that number.

Beau Ryan has defended the new season of The Amazing Race after the show appeared to be taking a plunge in ratings

Beau posted the VOD and Channel 10’s 7-day catch-up platform numbers, and combined with the main channel’s subway ratings, the show reached an audience of 841,000 when it launched last Monday.

Ryan shared a Tweet from TV critic Colin Vickery in his Instagram post about the ratings.

“Channel 10 should be very happy that the launch episode of Amazing Race is up a whopping 28 percent,” Vickery said in his part.

Beau posted the VOD and Channel 10’s 7-day catch-up platform numbers, and combined with the main channel’s subway ratings, the show reached an audience of 841,000 when it launched last Monday.

Meanwhile, Ryan thanked his fans for his support in the post.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported The Amazing Race Australia and helped make it one of the most popular shows on TV,” he said.

“Numbers are never a reflection of the work put into them,” the star continued.

Ryan shared a Tweet from TV critic Colin Vickery in his Instagram post about the ratings. “Channel 10 should be very happy that the Amazing Race launch episode is up a whopping 28 percent,” Vickery said.

Meanwhile, Ryan thanked his fans for his support in the post. “I want to thank everyone who has supported The Amazing Race Australia and helped make it one of the most popular shows on TV,” he said.

“But the people who worked on this show at Eureka and Channel 10 have done their best and will continue to work hard after production. So it’s a nice reward.’

In The Amazing Race, participants travel the world to complete challenges and find clues. The teams will compete for a cash prize of $250,000 and two brand new cars, an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.