The Amazing Race Australia: Vegan Warriors eliminated for refusing to skin a goat

Amazing Race Australia contestants Bren and Anja were knocked out on Tuesday night after the pair refused to clean goat skin in Marrakesh.

The ‘Vegan Warriors’ decided they would rather be punished for their last task, as it went against their animal-loving nature.

It caused the duo to arrive at the Pit Stop in last place and then be eliminated from the show.

Despite missing out on the $250,000 cash prize they planned to give to animal welfare charities, the Sydney-based friends are happy with the decision they’ve made.

‘I knew Anja wouldn’t do it,’ Bren said, ‘but I thought I’m going to see how I go, I’m just going to see how I go.

“We could smell the stench of the tannery before we reached it, and when we got there, I just lost it.”

She added that she felt very “emotional” but was confident they “made absolutely 100 percent the right decision.”

The team went into the show knowing there was a chance a task would confront their morale, but they thought they’d give it a try anyway and see how far they could get.

“It was such a shame, but that’s life,” Anja said. “Life goes on.”

This comes after the much-hyped return of The Amazing Race Australia disappointed Channel 10 in Monday night’s TV ratings.

The premiere of the Beau Ryan-hosted adventure series drew just 451,000 subway viewers, a 25 percent drop from its launch last year, TV Tonight reports.

Meanwhile, Nine’s The Block was the biggest entertainment program of the evening.

Channel 10 was further disappointed with its comedy series Have You Been Paying Attention?, which is losing viewers.

The panel show, which quizzes comedians about the week’s top news events, attracted 565,000 subway viewers.

But this was a significant drop from previous episodes of this season, which reached over 600,000 viewers.

The Amazing Race Australia continues Wednesday night at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.