The Amazing Race Australia reveals WILD twist ahead of season premiere

Australia’s most anticipated reality show returns with a shocking twist.

Instead of one group of 10 couples racing to the finish, two groups will participate in the Amazing Race without knowing about each other. news.com.au.

The 20 teams were announced on the show’s Instagram account on Monday, with half starting their journey in Melbourne and the other half in Sydney.

All 40 participants will gather in Morocco for the second leg of the race, where the two groups will be revealed to each other.

Each pair will compete for a $250,000 cash prize and two brand new cars – an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.

It comes after Channel 10 announced the premiere date for the new season.

The upcoming series, hosted by Beau Ryan, returns to screens on Monday, August 29.

This season was hit by several production delays before starting after Beau, 37, contracted COVID-19.

The adventure show aims to shake things up by letting contestants leave Australia to travel the world again after it ran aground during the pandemic.

A photo of Beau with fake flight passes was shared to promote the upcoming series on Channel 10’s official Instagram account.

Mark your diaries and pack your bags! We’re going on a world tour!’ to read the caption.

Fans were relieved that the long wait was almost over with some writing that they “can’t wait until the 29th for their Amazing Race fix.”

Last month, Channel 10 released a teaser for the show announcing the new global format – a stark contrast to the version that only aired in Australia last year due to global lockdowns.

“Now that international travel is back, we’re going global,” Beau said in the trailer.

The Amazing Race Australia premieres on Channel 10 and 10Play on Monday 29 August.