The Amazing Race Australia fails to launch in Monday’s ratings battle

The much-hyped return of The Amazing Race Australia was a disappointment to Channel 10 in Monday night’s ratings.

The Beau Ryan-hosted adventure series premiere drew just 451,000 subway viewers, a 25 percent drop from last year’s launch, reports TV tonight.

Meanwhile, Nine’s The Block was the biggest entertainment program of the evening.

The home renovation show had 789,000 viewers in the five major cities.

Channel 10 was further disappointed with its comedy series Have You Been Paying Attention?, which is losing viewers.

The panel show, which quizzes comedians about the week’s major news events, attracted 565,000 subway viewers.

But this was a significant drop from previous episodes of this season, which reached over 600,000 viewers.

Channel 10’s The Project is also struggling, drawing just 382,000 metro viewers in its 7pm slot on Monday night.

Over on Seven, Home and Away seems to have viewers back to Summer Bay.

The long-running soap has had a patchy year, but managed to bring in a decent five-city audience of 475,000 on Monday.

sevens The reboot of My Kitchen Rules continues to hold viewers.

The cooking competition, judged by celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge, drew 484,000 subway viewers. on Monday.

Meanwhile, the network’s constant silent performer in the battle for viewers continues to be the family quiz show The Chaser.

The quirky quiz show drew 521,000 subway viewers into its tea time slot.

Nine won the night overall thanks to the all-consuming The Block with 28.7 percent of the audience, while Seven was close behind with 26.1 percent.

Channel 10 came in third with a 20 percent share, ahead of ABC with 17.8 percent.