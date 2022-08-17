The Amazing Race Australia: Channel 10 reveals premiere date

<!–

The Amazing Race Australia is back for the adventure of a lifetime!

And on Wednesday, Channel 10 announced the premiere date for the new season of the highly anticipated reality show.

The upcoming series, hosted by Beau Ryan, returns to screens on Monday, August 29.

The upcoming season was hit by several production delays after Ryan contracted COVID-19.

The new season aims to shake things up by having contestants leave Australia to travel the world again, after the show was grounded during the pandemic.

Channel 10’s official Instagram account shared a photo of Beau, 37, wearing fake flight passes to promote the upcoming series.

Mark your diaries and pack your bags! We’re going on a world tour!’ to read the caption.

Fans were relieved that the long wait was almost over with some writing that they “can’t wait until the 29th for their Amazing Race fix.”

Teams of two embark on ‘the greatest race on earth’ through Turkey, Greece, Belize, Morocco, Mexico and Colombia.

A teaser trailer has promised an exciting season in which contestants take part in grueling physical challenges. Pictured: A contestant competing in costume

Last month, Channel 10 released a teaser for the show announcing the new global format – a stark contrast to the version that only aired in Australia last year due to global lockdowns.

“Now that international travel is back, we’re going global,” Beau said in the trailer.

The Amazing Race Australia premieres on Monday 29 August