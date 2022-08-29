The Amazing Race Australia: Beau Ryan reveals he is ‘pushing hard’ for celebrity version

<!–

Beau Ryan has revealed that a celebrity version of The Amazing Race Australia is on the way.

Beau, 37, made the surprising announcement Monday during Nova’s 96.9 breakfast program.

The handsome ex-NRL star told hosts Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli that he was ‘pushing hard’ for a future season to undergo a shake-up.

“The thing about the show that I love is that anyone can win, just the average person,” Beau told listeners.

He then added that he would like to see a season with “half celebrities and half public’.

The upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia will see 20 teams travel to countries such as Belize, Greece and Morocco where they compete for a cash prize of $250,000 and two brand new cars – an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.

This comes after it was revealed two groups will participate in the new season of the Amazing Race without knowing about each other.

The two teams of 20 were announced on the show’s Instagram account, with half starting their journey in Melbourne and the other half in Sydney.

All 40 participants will gather in Morocco for the second leg of the race, where the two groups will be revealed to each other.

The upcoming series aims to shake things up by having contestants leave Australia to travel the world again after being grounded during the pandemic.

A photo of Beau with fake flight passes was shared to promote the upcoming series on Channel 10’s official Instagram account.

Mark your diaries and pack your bags! We’re going on a world tour!’ read the caption.