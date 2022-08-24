The Amazing Race Australia: Beau Ryan lost all his luggage during filming

<!–

Beau Ryan, host of The Amazing Race, has revealed that he had to film scenes for the reality series while wearing only a towel after his luggage was gone.

The ex-NRL star, 37, told The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday he had arrived in Belize to start shooting when he learned that the suitcase containing all his clothes could not be found.

He then thought quickly and decided to just improvise with the scant clothing available on set.

‘I borrowed shoes from a producer, a hat from the EP – everything I could find. I threw outfits together with everything I could find to make it work,” he explained.

This culminated in him filming in Central America wearing ‘just a towel and swimmers’.

“We were in the islands, so someone suggested we do it with swimmers, so we did,” he said.

The avid TV host presents the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, in which contestants travel the world, completing challenges and finding clues.

The teams will compete for a cash prize of $250,000 and two brand new cars, an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.

Beau was a professional rugby footballer for seven years and hung up his shoes in 2014.

In 2009, he transformed from an NRL journeyman into a television star after a regular appearance on The Footy Show.

In 2019, he was announced as the host of The Amazing Race, replacing Grant Bowler.

The upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia will premiere on Channel 10 on Monday 29 August.