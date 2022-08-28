The Amazing Race Australia: Beau Ryan dons Speedos with a belt

Beau Ryan has caused a storm on Instagram after posing in a pair of belted Speedos to promote the latest season of The Amazing Race Australia.

The ex-NRL star, 37, stripped naked in a promotional post for the Channel 10 show on Sunday night and shared the end result on Instagram.

The image shows Beau showing off his muscular physique – and protecting his modesty – standing nearly naked in what appears to be a tannery in Morocco.

In the image, Beau Ryan can be seen showing off his muscular body – and protecting his modesty – standing almost naked in what appears to be a tannery in Morocco. A visible brown belt is wrapped around his waist.

A visible brown belt is wrapped around his waist.

“There’s only one day left until @amazingraceau’s premiere on Channel 10 tomorrow night and I couldn’t be more proud of what Australia is about to see,” Beau wrote alongside the image.

“There are many good times and laughter along the way, and many tears…

“And the end product is incredible. We are back abroad in some of the most breathtaking places on Earth. 1st stop is Morocco so strap in and enjoy. My life is a movie man/

The ex-NRL star, 37, stripped naked in a promotional post for the Channel 10 show on Sunday night and shared the end result on Instagram

Beau’s TV buddies were quick to comment on his ‘rig’ and ’12-pack’

Beau’s TV friends were quick to comment on the cut frame. “So much scum,” wrote Osher Günsberg of The Masked Singer.

“Are those Speedos with a belt?” added prankster Joel Creasey.

As ABC News Breakfast sports host Tony Armstrong quipped, “Is that a 12-pack?”, referring to Beau’s slender physique.

The series of snaps also included a negative COVID test, Beau’s face covered with a mosquito net in Morocco, the presenter shaking a soldier’s hand and he tried his hand at archery

The star recently revealed what it was like to film the upcoming season in different countries that all have unique Covid protocols

The series of snaps also included a negative COVID test, Beau’s face covered with a mosquito net in Morocco, the presenter shaking a soldier’s hand and trying to archery his hand.

The star recently revealed what it was like to film the upcoming season in different countries that all have unique Covid protocols.

Beau said it was “business as usual” as the crew developed contingencies to ensure they could handle whatever challenges they faced.

“We had a backup plan, we had protocols and our own Covid safety team,” he said.

“We’ve adapted because every country has different rules – and we have adhered to protocols in every country as well.”

Beau said it was “business as usual” as the crew developed contingencies to ensure they were up to any challenges they encountered

The enthusiastic presenter said he was thrilled to be filming abroad for the new season after production was shut down in Australia last year due to Covid.

“I was very excited and ready to go as our last one was in Australia. I loved that, but I was ready to go back abroad and do what we do best,” he said.

It follows the hit reality series that ran into a problem earlier this year after a number of Covid cases broke out on set, leaving production into isolation.

In the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia, participants will solve challenges leading to clues in countries such as Belize, Greece and Morocco.

Due to insulation requirements, members of the production crew, accompanying producers and even Beau himself had to temporarily lay down their duties.

Those affected by Covid and the isolation period recovered in hotels as land spring production moved to its next location.

In the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia, participants will solve challenges leading to clues in countries such as Belize, Greece and Morocco.

Contestants will be paired up in groups of two and compete for a cash prize of $250,000 and two brand new cars – an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.

The Amazing Race Australia: Around The World premieres Monday, August 29 at 7:30pm on Channel 10