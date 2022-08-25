The Amazing Race 2022: Jake O’Brien regrets attending anti-lockdown protest

A participant in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia has apologized for attending an anti-lockdown rally last year.

Jake O’Brien, a 30-year-old fitness influencer from Sydney, joins the Channel 10 reality show with his partner Holly MacAlpine.

He told The Daily Telegraph on Friday, he was ‘not in a good space’ when he took part in the demonstration against Covid restrictions.

The model faced a series of setbacks during the pandemic, including his recovery from a motorcycle accident in 2019, followed by a battle with throat cancer in 2020.

“The timing of the lockdowns was right when I finally got the news of my remission, and I honestly just wanted to get my life back and get back to work,” he said, adding that he’s “had most of the time stuck in a neck brace. the year’ because of a broken neck.

“I went with a friend and thought it was okay to support small business owners like me in the hope that restrictions would be eased,” he said.

O’Brien, who has been vaccinated against Covid three times, admitted: “In hindsight it was a big mistake and I regret the decision to go.”

In September 2020, the personal trainer reflected on his health and the struggles he had endured.

“So much has changed for me in the past year,” he wrote on Instagram. ‘I almost died in a motorcycle accident, I lost most of my voice to cancer, and then corona'[virus] came and completely shook my industry.”

‘I plan to restart my public transport company, but will I be as capable as before? Can my throat handle the high demands of coaching? Are there still enough people who want trainers in the gym?’ he continued.

“I honestly have no idea about some of these questions and because of that I’m in a bit of an identity crisis right now.”

O’Brien and MacAlpine are among the teams competing in this year’s season of The Amazing Race, which premieres on Channel 10 on Monday, August 29.

The couple, who have been together for three years, are competing for a $250,000 cash prize and two brand new cars, an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.

The 20 teams were announced on Monday, with half starting their journey in Melbourne and the other half in Sydney.

Returning host Beau Ryan said in a trailer last month, “Now that international travel is back, we’re going global.”

The upcoming season was also hit by production delays before filming began after Ryan, 37, tested positive for Covid-19.

The Amazing Race premieres Monday, August 29 on Channel 10 and 10Play