THE AGM BATTERY SPECIFICATIONS AND MODIFICATITONS

The AGM batteries utilize the similar absorptive glass rug technology as applied in Yuasa Motorbike and Industrial batteries which have been on the marketplace for over 44 years (1965). This absorbent material glass rug soaks up the battery’s acid, allowing more effective use of the cell’s volume dispensable of electrolyte reservoirs, as necessary with conventional flooded batteries. The absorptive glass rug gives several key advantages to the model of the lead acid battery:

AGM battery on the garage floor

A Various people have the notion that when batteries lie on existing the energy “leaks out”, the fact is that you can let any new battery lie on concrete with no worry of damage or accelerated self-discharge.

This falsehood stalks from the days of the old wooden/glass case batteries, where moist floors led to water soaked up into exterior wooden causes causing inflammation of the wood. In fact, with modern batteries in tough plastic cases, concrete is usually an outstanding surface on which to save a battery. The key problem is that the floor should not have any precise objects which may harm the battery casing; there are no electrochemical purposes.

AGM BATTERY OPERATING CONDITIONS

Within regular operating conditions, the usage of the individual cell valve design and glass mat plate split confirms gas recombination arises and confirms that no water is dropped therefore denying the demand for electrolyte reservoirs and releasing the consumer from maintenance. One-way venting system offers partial pressure in every cell ensuring 100% leakage proof and reliable handling. The acid immersion of the glass rug means that the battery sets can be operated underneath higher pressures than conventional flooded batteries this has advantages including notably extending battery cycle stability by reducing paste shedding.

IMPROVED PACKING OF AGM BATTERY SYSTEM

The improved pack pressures of the AGM battery improve the battery’s resistance to trembling.

Additional reaction surface space guarantees higher starting capacity inside the same track as conventional flooded batteries.

AGM BATTERIES ELECTROLYTES FEATURES EXPLAINED

AGM batteries are developed by applying a glass mat barrier which facilitates all the electrolytes needed by the battery to be kept inside the glass mat, also permitting any gasses provided off while charging to be recombined into water meaning that the batteries are entirely maintenance permitted.

THE DESIGN ADVANTAGE OF AGM BATTERY SYSTEM

The design advantages of the glass mat on conventional flooded batteries facilitate the battery set to work under higher pressure with no worry of insufficient electrolyte among the plates, leading to the stage transformation in durability advanced by AGM batteries on flooded. The excellence of the glass rug is a crucial item in confirming the ideal life of the battery against its usage.

YUASA USED THE AGM BATTERY SYSTEM

This practice has been achieved by Yuasa from over 44 years of experience in applying this technology. The locomotive application battery projects are balanced with a larger high-level rate beginning implementation and cycle life for the enhanced maintenance/technological needs of modern automobile designs.