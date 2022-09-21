The AFL star who was told to ‘sit down!’ by McLachlan

Gillon McLachlan lost his cool with an Adelaide Crows star as Sunday’s boozy Brownlow Medal crowd went berserk during the dramatic ceremony in Melbourne.

Carlton star Patrick Cripps won the AFL’s top individual award after landing three points in the Blues’ Round 23 clash with Collingwood, edging past Gold Coast’s Touk Miller with 29 points.

And AFL boss McLachlan had to keep a lid on a jubilant crowd at Melbourne’s Crown Casino as a number of players enjoyed a long season, Herald Sun reports.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan told an Adelaide star to ‘sit down’ after four hours on the beers

Adelaide Crows gun Ben Keays was part of a rowdy group at the Brownlow ceremony

Four hours into the ceremony, with drinks flowing, McLachlan spotted a few of the players getting unruly before he said: ‘Sit down’.

It has since been revealed that Crows star Ben Keays was on the receiving end of the death stare and spray, with the 25-year-old continuing after receiving 11 votes for the season.

This year’s Brownlow Medal winner Cripps admitted he wants to be sober at next year’s awards – and hinted Carlton have their sights set on a grand final appearance.

‘To be honest, at the end of the game [Round 23 v Collingwood] I was so numb, he said.

‘I’d rather get zero touches and win than play like I did.

‘I would love to be sober this time next year. That’s my goal.’