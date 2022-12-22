The AFL drops the ball on McLachlan’s successor

Furthermore, the Essendon crisis dragged on in a four-year saga. McLachlan, as fate had it, was in the chair from 2014 as the crisis escalated into cause-of-cause notices, federal lawsuits, and eventually suspensions for the 34 players. Currently, the AFL cannot say with any confidence a) what will come out of this Hawthorn investigation, or b) how long it will be a major issue for the league and individuals such as the First Nations players and their partners and the relevant officials , led by Alastair Clarkson, who strongly denies the allegations against him. Andrew Demetriou had appointed Gillon McLachlan as his successor. Credit:Jesse Marloes It could turn into something less obnoxious as lawyers wave their instructions and settlements are reached. Or it could become a legal and logistical quagmire. No matter what happens, McLachlan doesn’t have to hang around for Hawthorn’s sake. In any case, the Hawthorn probe will be handled directly by Andrew Dillon, the AFL’s legal counsel and senior executive who is one of the favorites – if not the topweight – to take Gillon’s gig.

The third major difference between Demetriou/Essendon and McLachlan/Hawthorn is that Demetriou’s chairman Mike Fitzpatrick was a more powerful figure in terms of stringing along the CEO than current chairman Goyder. The impression has been created that Goyder is enthralled by Gillon, just as Qantas chairman Goyder has praised Alan Joyce as an unparalleled CEO. He has let McLachlan run the show with minimal back pressure. AFL President Richard Goyder. Credit:Louie Douvis Alas, this worship of McLachlan – yes, a very effective CEO on key measures like COVID-19, government relations, sponsorship, club equalization, broadcast deal, AFLW; less on cultural matters – also casts a shadow on his successor, whether that be Dillon, fellow AFL senior executive Travis Auld, Richmond CEO Brendon Gale or some other leftist choice. The idea that McLachlan is required to stay on the job to perform various tasks – the players’ CBA, the club’s funding, the Tasmanian license and the Hawthorn investigation – necessarily means that important decisions from the realm of the next CEO.

Loading And within the AFL there is a crisis of some sort all the time. The next CEO will face another disaster soon enough. Goyder’s committee, meanwhile, is still two short — three if you count the temporary furlough of Andrew Newbold, the ex-president of Hawthorn (who has been overruled by the Hawthorn investigation on administrative grounds). Jason Ball, the ex-Swans premiership player, and ex-News Corp CEO Kim Williams have been gone from the AFL board for nearly two years. Ball’s departure left the committee without a single serious ex-football player in its ranks, further consolidating the power of the AFL manager. If the AFL were a public company, shareholders might ask why there are no replacements for those directors. But the clubs have generally fallen behind. In part, this is a legacy of McLachlan and Demetriou to him. At least half of the clubs rely on the AFL for financial backing and few are willing to take on HQ in any way other than the most performant way.