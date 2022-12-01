The Affair Recovery Coach explains why people cheat and how couples can rekindle their love

An affair recovery coach has revealed why people cheat — while giving couples tips on how to rekindle an infidelity-plagued relationship by seeking “addiction help.”

Rece Davies, 43, of Central Valley, California, claims that having an affair is “an addiction” and says people engage in infidelity as a “form of escapism” or as a “pain reliever.”

After having her own six-month affair in 2020 and seeking treatment, Rece decided to become a coach and help both the “traitor and the betrayed.”

During her affair, Rece admitted that she had “become a completely different person” and soon learned that “cheating is a problem within the cheater.”

Rece started acting differently and worked through the issues that had made her cheat in the first place. Soon she realized that she and her partner needed to get back on track.

Rece said, “I got into a really dark place and had an affair.

‘My experience has allowed me to learn and research. I discovered many truths that I had no idea about before.

“I discovered that so many affairs are exactly the same – even though the stories start out differently. They all follow very similar patterns and we end up lying to ourselves.

“We believe the lies we tell and when you realize there are so many of them the same story, you just want to help people wake up to the truth of it.”

Rece has been with her husband for 19 years, married for 17 years and reconciled after her affair.

The secret to overcoming infidelity? Rece’s top tips to help you leave an affair Find the cause of why you are having an affair

Make a list of all the bad things the affair has done

Talk to your partner about why you started the affair

Remember who you were before the affair

Seek help for addiction and most importantly

Have no contact with the affair partner

The affair ended after Rece and her husband dealt with the issues they were suppressing and she says they are now “happier than ever” and “in a much healthier place.”

Rece said so many cases start because people need “an escape” or a “painkiller” to help them cope with hardships they face — such as a death in the family, an illness or a stressful job. coupled with problems in their relationship.

In her role, Rece assists both “the traitors and the betrayed” when it comes to business.

She said, “I help both of them try to see the truth of what really happened.

Affaires are addictive and there’s a reason why when someone gets involved and makes those choices, it’s hard to get out.

“It’s because you get chemically addicted, dopamine hits happen in your brain that make them addicted to this person.”

“I help the betrayed understand that and I also help the betrayed see the truth that this is more of an addiction than the love of your life.”

Rece said one way she helps couples is to tell the truth about the situation.

She said, “You lie to yourself that you never had feelings for your partner or say you never really loved them.

“In reality, I am trying to make you remember the truth of your relationship and help you regain your self-worth.

‘Shame and guilt often make you persist in certain things because you feel like a terrible person.

“Because it’s an addiction, you’re constantly lying to yourself. You feel like you’re in a soul mate, twin flame relationship when really you’re just addicted.

The affair recovery coach believes that those who cheat should seek addiction help and make a list of all the negative impacts the affair has had on your life

Cheating Doesn’t Have To Mean The Relationship Is Over: How Rece’s Tips Can Help You And Your Partner Get Back On Track To overcome an affair as a couple, she recommends actively doing things to improve the relationship,

Talk to yourself and your needs

Talk about the issues with a therapist and your partner

Keep a journal and write down your thoughts

“You really need to see the truth of the red flags of the situation and really work on your self-esteem.”

Rece said there aren’t many things to help someone break their affair addiction.

She said, “It would be trauma therapy and sometimes even downloading an app like a love addiction app — that can help you get through the addiction.”

“I also tell people to make a negative reinforcement list. You make a list of all the bad that the affair did and every time you reminisce about the positives, remind yourself of the negative.

‘Who were you before the affair? You have to go back to that person.

“Things change you and bring out the worst in you, so you need to figure out who you used to be and make a list of who you want to be again.”

The two-year affair coach claims to have helped thousands of couples through cheating — using her own experience to support others.

Rece had a six-month affair in 2020 and said it completely changed her, but she and her husband remain together after reconciling.

She said, “When my husband and I were going through some rough years, I didn’t go to therapy, I tried to handle it all on my own — I got into a broken, anxious place.

“I was open, unaware, but open and vulnerable for someone to need validation from.

“Unfortunately, affairs are often someone from your past or a co-worker and someone you’ve always felt safe with and then it develops into something.

“My own family was like, ‘What are you doing? Who are you?’

Luckily I had friends who didn’t encourage it and called me out — telling me I wasn’t myself.

She also notes that in order to rekindle a relationship, couples need to talk about the issues that caused someone to stray and participate in activities as a couple.

“I was defensive at first, but after a while I really started to feel like if everyone is saying the same thing then there must be something and I started to evaluate myself.

“I called a therapist and got involved. Once I started talking to a therapist and all my friends weren’t encouraging the situation, I did some deep research for myself.

“I started waking up to therapy, I went to different therapists, researched, kept a journal, I started to find faith again.

“All this helped me understand the truth of what it is and woke me up.”

