The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday: First teaser released by Netflix

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the first teaser for two-time Oscar nominee Tim Burton’s live-action coming-of-age comedy series Wednesday focused on Addams Family teen Wednesday Addams.

Jenny Ortega stars as the titular character who, in the early moments of the trailer, unleashes piranhas in the Nancy Reagan High School pool to maim a water polo player who was bullying her brother Pugsley.

“The only person allowed to torture my brother is me,” Wednesday says before donning an eerie smile.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the first teaser for two-time Oscar nominee Tim Burton’s live-action coming-of-age comedy series Wednesday, targeting Addams Family teen Wednesday Addams

‘I did the world a favour. People like Dalton shouldn’t be allowed to reproduce. Getting evicted was just a bonus.”

The cartoonish series just perpetuates the myths about South America’s predatory freshwater fish, whose attacks are rarely fatal to humans — usually causing bites to their feet and hands.

The streaming giant is dropping all eight episodes of creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar’s Addams Family spin-off in “Q4 2022.”

Jenny Ortega stars as the titular character who, in the early moments of the trailer, unleashes piranhas in the Nancy Reagan High School pool to maim a water polo player who was bullying her brother Pugsley.

Wednesday states: ‘The only person allowed to torture my brother is me’

Then she laughed eerily, “I’ve done the world a favour. People like Dalton shouldn’t be allowed to reproduce. Getting evicted was just a bonus”