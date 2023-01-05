The $940 million Mega Millions jackpot is the sixth largest in US history

The golden era of lottery jackpots is upon us after regulators changed the number of lottery balls and increased the odds of winning.

The latest win up for grabs is $940 million in the Mega Millions Jackpot drawn on Friday – the sixth largest prize in US history.

It comes less than two months after a player in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot and others won lottery prizes worth $1 billion in early 2022 and 2021.

While it seems that players have been repeatedly given chances to win the big prize draws, they are the result of math and more difficult odds.

“It’s exciting to see the Mega Millions jackpot grow over the holiday season, and now, into the New Year,” said Pat McDonald, the Ohio Lottery director who also heads the state lotteries that oversee the Mega Millions game. . ABC news.

In the fall of 2017, lottery officials approved changes to Mega Millions that significantly increased the odds from one in 258.9 million to one in 302.6 million.

They made similar changes to Powerball in October 2015, worsening the odds from one in 175.2 million to one in 292.2 million.

The idea was that by making jackpots less common, ticket revenue could increase week after week, creating massive prizes that would grab players’ attention and bring in more.

In August 2021, Powerball also added a third weekly draw, allowing the jackpot to roll over and grow even faster as people had more chances to play and lose.

Mega Millions, however, sticks to two weekly draws. The move saw nine of the top 10 biggest lottery prizes won since 2017.

The riches are not as high as they seem, with advertised jackpot winners often agreeing to put their money into an annuity for 29 years.

Winners almost always go for the cash option, which would be $483.5 million for Friday’s drawing, a third or more of that winnings going toward federal and, in some places, state taxes.

Speaking to lottery players at the Riverside Red X, a major grocery and liquor store in Missouri, ABC News told ABC News that the winnings could potentially change their lives.

Karol Palmer of Parkville said she would “pay it all off” and take care of her three children and seven grandchildren if she won the Mega Millions prize. The 80-year-old said she would also buy a house on a lake.

“I may not be able to use (the lake house) for long, given my age,” she said.

“But who knows, I might live to be 100. You have to dream a little.”

Alvin Brockington, of Kansas City, said his priorities would be paying bills, helping his family, buying his mom a house, and traveling.

He said he has a sister in California that he hasn’t seen in 30 years, so he would bring the whole family to see her.

“Then I got down on my knees and asked God to lead me to the people who really need help,” he said.

“They say money is the root of all evil, but it’s really the person who has the money, what kind of person they are and what they do with it.”

The 10 biggest US jackpots won and the states where the tickets were sold 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, November 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) 3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) 4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) 5. $1.05 Billion, Mega Millions, January 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) 6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) 7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) 8. $731.1 million, Powerball, January 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland) 9. $699.8 million, Powerball, October 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California) 10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York) Source: Associated Press

Brockington, a retired railroad worker, said he also plays other lottery games. When he noted that the Powerball jackpot was also in the hundreds of millions, he laughed and said, “I’d assume so.” I would take $1 million dollars from each game. I’m not greedy. Even that would help a lot.’

Meanwhile, Robert Bowring, 70, of Kansas City, after sharing the prize with his family, said he would find a good organization that would help people in need.

“It’s all about sharing. When you have that much money, you have to spread it out,” he said.

